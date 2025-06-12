NDC Chairman Demands Electoral Commission Chair’s Removal

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has called for the immediate dismissal of Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa, alleging the commission has failed to properly manage Ghana’s electoral processes.

Speaking on Onua TV’s Maakye program, Asiedu Nketia stated, “The fact is that the Commission in its current state is not fit for purpose. Everybody knows.”

The opposition leader cited specific concerns about election result declarations, noting inconsistencies between regions. “From the Volta Region, then directly to Greater Accra Region. You can’t even declare results,” he said. Asiedu Nketia suggested these issues stem from deeper institutional problems, warning, “No results can end in a stalemate without being able to declare them—unless someone wants to use their power and do something at variance with the law.”

The NDC chairman revealed plans to file a formal petition for Mensa’s removal, emphasizing the need for electoral management that follows legal procedures. “If you have well-meaning people who want to really play by the rules, you can,” he added. This marks the latest development in ongoing tensions between Ghana’s main opposition party and the electoral body, which has consistently denied allegations of bias.

Ghana’s electoral system has faced increased scrutiny following recent contested elections across Africa, with observers emphasizing the importance of transparent processes in maintaining democratic stability. The current EC leadership has overseen two major elections since its appointment in 2018, with opposition parties repeatedly questioning its neutrality.