NDC Chairman Completes Thank-You Tour” To South Dayi Constituency

…Assures President Mahama Commitment To Bring Ghana’s Economy To Life

The General Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Honourable Johnson Asiedu Nketia successfully completed his “Thank-You Tour” to the South Dayi Constituency.

The event was a colourful, simple, and impactful programme, graced by dignitaries who addressed the gathering with passion and purpose.

Pre-Program Activities:

Before the commencement of the main event, Hon. Asiedu Nketia, accompanied by the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, the Volta Regional NDC executives, and the South Dayi Constituency executives, visited the family of the late Dr. Engineer Asamoah Tutu.

Dr. Tutu, a founding father of the NDC in South Dayi Constituency, was mourned for his immense contributions to the party. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, 18th October 2025 according to the family.

The delegation then proceeded to the palace of the Paramount Chief of the Peki Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty, Deiga Kodzo Dei XII, to pay homage. Positive and cordial interactions were held, further strengthening the bond between the NDC leadership and the traditional authority.

The Main Event

The main programme took place at the Lerenz Wolf Evangelical Presbyterian Church Chapel in Peki-Blengo.

The event opened with a prayer, followed by a warm welcome address delivered by the Constituency Chairman, Mr. Prince Alex Adoboe.

Hon. Courage Kwame Kokroko, the industrious District Chief Executive, gave an in-depth report on the ongoing developmental projects in the district, emphasizing the government’s commitment to progress.

Representing the Regional Chairman, Hon. Mawutor Agbavitor, the dynamic Regional Vice Chairman, Hon. Egypt Kobla Kudoto, delivered a heartfelt thank-you message on behalf of the Volta Regional Executives.

He expressed gratitude to the chiefs, executives, and the people of South Dayi for their unwavering support. He also acknowledged the absence of the MP, Hon. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who was engaged in international assignments but continued to prioritize the constituency’s development.

His Royal Majesty, Deiga Kodzo Dei XII, also addressed the gathering, expressing his appreciation to the NDC leadership and His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for appointing numerous sons and daughters of South Dayi to key national positions. He commended the party’s recognition of the constituency’s contributions to national development.

The highlight of the event was the introduction of Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia by the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, in a grand and electrifying manner that brought the crowd to life with applause and cheers.

The General Chairman then took the stage and addressed the gathering with a message of gratitude and inspiration.

In his speech, Hon. Asiedu Nketia thanked the chiefs, queen mothers, elders, and the people of South Dayi for their overwhelming support during the elections.

He acknowledged their significant contributions to the NDC’s success and reiterated his promise to return and express his gratitude in person.

He highlighted the constituency’s remarkable achievements, including the appointments of key individuals to the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court, and other influential positions such as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama who’s collaborating well with the Finance Minister, Dr Casiel Ato Baah to bringing Ghana’s economy to live and also stabilizing the Ghana cedis against foreign currencies.

Hon. Asiedu Nketia also shared an inspiring story about Dr. Kwame Ampofo, a dedicated party member who, despite facing initial disappointments, remained loyal to the NDC and was eventually appointed as Ghana’s Ambassador to Hungary.

He emphasized the importance of patience, consistency, and unity in achieving shared goals.

The General Chairman commended the constituency for re-electing Hon. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who now serves as the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, a position of great influence that ensures the constituency’s interests are consistently represented at the national level.

He urged the people to continue supporting their leaders and working together in love and unity to secure future victories for the NDC.

The programme concluded with a prayer and heartfelt acknowledgments to all who contributed to its success. Special thanks were extended to the Hon. Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Kwami Etse Dafeamekpor Esq., for his financial support; the Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, for his unwavering presence; the District Chief Executive, Hon. Courage Kwame Kokroko, for his collaborative efforts; and the various constituency and regional executives for their dedication and hard work.

Gratitude was also expressed to the chiefs, elders, security operatives, media, and the entire NDC fraternity for their roles in making the event a memorable one. Together, the message was clear: with unity, patience, and consistent effort, greater successes lie ahead.

The story was compiled by Jonas Anyadi a.k.a Abor, Communications Officer of the NDC in South Dayi Constituency and his Deputy, Emmanuel Amoah a.k.a Pastor.