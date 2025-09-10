NCCE Partners Informal Sector In Corruption Fight 

In a renewed push to deepen civic awareness and stamp out corruption, the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a high-level civic engagement forum in Navrongo, targeting everyday workers and entrepreneurs.

The event, under the theme “Civic Engagements on the Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption,” was supported by the European Union (EU) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

It brought together diverse groups, including tailors, dressmakers, hairdressers, beauticians, weavers, mechanics, market women, youth groups, and members of faith-based organizations.

Also present were representatives from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Addressing the forum, Municipal NCCE Director, Ms Felicia Ajongbah, underscored the urgent need to equip ordinary citizens, especially those in the informal sector, with knowledge of the Whistleblower Act, the Right to Information Law, and the principles of the rule of law.

“A just and prosperous society can only be achieved when citizens are informed and engaged,” she said. “Fighting corruption isn’t the duty of a single institution. It’s a collective responsibility that requires active civic participation.”

Ms Ajongbah stressed that the informal sector, which forms the majority of Ghana’s working population, often lacks access to critical legal and civic education, making them vulnerable to corruption and abuse.

She noted that the NCCE, with support from development partners, is prioritizing civic education in underserved communities to empower citizens, particularly the youth, to speak out against wrongdoing.

“The activity aims to create awareness of citizens’ rights and protections under the Whistleblower Act,” she explained. “We want to instill confidence in the youth to report corruption without fear, and to inspire a sense of civic duty.”

Ms Ajongbah described corruption as a “silent thief” that undermines institutions, erodes public trust, and diverts development resources.

Reinforcing this message, the Municipal Director of CHRAJ, Mr. Abdul-Gafaru Issahaku, delivered a presentation on how to identify and report corrupt practices.

He highlighted common forms of corruption in Ghana, including bribery, nepotism, facilitation payments, embezzlement, and conflicts of interest.

“The roots of corruption lie in weak law enforcement, poor accountability systems, bad record-keeping, and low levels of institutional integrity,” Ms Issahaku said. “This is why the government introduced legal frameworks such as the Whistleblower Act, Special Prosecutor

Act, and Right to Information Act—to give citizens tools to demand accountability.”

He urged participants to take an active stance against corruption by reporting misconduct and promoting transparency within their communities.

The forum forms part of a broader national effort to strengthen democratic governance, uphold the rule of law, and involve citizens from all walks of life in the fight against corruption.