NCCE, Fidelity bank educate school children on climate change

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with Fidelity bank Ghana, has organized an educational outreach programme to raise awareness among school children about the dangers of climate change and the need for environmental responsibility.

The event which brought together pupils from various basic schools within the Cape Coast Metropolis form part of the NCCE Civic Festival aimed at encouraging students to embrace good environmental practices.

The students were taken through interactive sessions on how human activities contribute to global warming and the simple actions they can take to protect the environment.

Speaking at the event, Madam Mercy Essoun, the Central Regional Director of the NCCE emphasized that climate change poses a serious threat to Ghana’s future, affecting food production, rainfall patterns, and the livelihoods of millions.

She noted that educating young people was crucial because they will play a vital role in shaping a sustainable future.

Officials from Fidelity Bank also encouraged the students to become “environmental ambassadors” in their schools and communities.

The bank’s representative explained that the partnership with the NCCE forms part of Fidelity Bank’s corporate social responsibility to promote environmental sustainability and support government efforts in combating climate change.

Activities during the programme included tree planting, an art and essay competition on climate change, and demonstrations on proper waste management.

Pupils were also presented with educational materials and seedlings to continue the green initiative in their schools.

Teachers and students expressed their appreciation to the NCCE and Fidelity Bank for the insightful session.

They pledged to take up the challenge of protecting their environment through responsible actions such as recycling, tree planting, and reducing plastic waste.

The NCCE and Fidelity Bank both reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining the initiative and extending the campaign to more schools across the country, ensuring that every child understands the importance of safeguarding the planet for future generations.

For her part, Chairman of the NCCE, Ms. Kathleen Addy encouraged the students to emulate good sanitation practices to ensure effect of climate change was achieved.