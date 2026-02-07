NCCE Engages Kunuma Community On Rule Of Law, Anti-Corruption

On Thursday, February 4, 2026, the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) held a community engagement at the Church of Pentecost Hall in Kunuma. The event focused on the theme “Rule of Law and Fight Against Corruption,” bringing together the Chief, elders, and residents of the community.

Welcoming participants, Mr. Laud Swanzy, Municipal Director of NCCE, emphasized that effective governance thrives when citizens engage constructively with responsive institutions. He highlighted social auditing as one of NCCE’s flagship programs, explaining that it empowers communities to assess development projects, track public resource use, and hold duty bearers accountable. According to him, social audits promote transparency, community ownership, and inclusive decision-making.

Mr. Kinsley Kwesi Aggrey, Public Education Focal Person at CHRAJ-WNR, sensitized participants on the Whistleblowers Act (Act 720). He urged citizens to report wrongdoing, resist bribery, and demand accountability, stressing that the 1992 Constitution empowers citizens to fight corruption under Article 41.

The engagement also addressed local issues. Mr. Francis Osorede, Municipal Environmental Health Officer, called for improved sanitation at the community’s refuse dump site, which is located near the cemetery and opposite the school. Mr. Albert Davis, Municipal Roads Engineer, advised on constructing an access road outside the school to protect children from traffic hazards.

During the open forum, the community agreed on priority projects including the evacuation of the refuse dump site, construction of an access road, mechanization of the water system, building a teachers’ bungalow, and establishing a new basic school. It was resolved that Assembly Member Mr. Isaac Asare and unit committee members would oversee implementation.

Participants applauded NCCE and its partners—GIZ, EU, and the Ministry of Finance—for facilitating the program. The initiative forms part of the “Civic Engagements on the Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption” project under the Participation, Accountability and Integrity for a Resilient Democracy (PAIReD) Programme, commissioned by BMZ and co-financed by the EU and SECO, and implemented by GIZ in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance.

Officials from the Western North Regional Office, including Mr. Stephen Owusu (Head of Programs), Mr. Evans Adjei (Administrator), Mr. Isaac Bentil (Internal Auditor), and Mr. Peter Oduro (Chief Field Officer), were also in attendance.