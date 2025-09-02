NCA Wins Two HR Excellence Awards at National Leadership Ceremony

The National Communications Authority has received recognition for outstanding human resource management, claiming two awards at the National Governance and Business Leadership Awards held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The Authority’s Human Resource Division won the Excellence in Strategic Human Capital Management award in the public sector category. Additionally, HR Director Dr. Charles Amoah-Wilson was named Outstanding HR Leader of the Year in communications and technology regulation.

The awards ceremony took place Friday, August 29, featuring four co-hosted events including the Future Workplace Awards Africa, General Counsel & Corporate Legal Leadership Awards Africa, Women Board of Directors Awards, and Investor Relations Leadership Awards.

Dr. Amoah-Wilson represented the NCA alongside Deputy HR Director Mrs. Barbara Osei-Annancy and other staff members. The recognition continues the Authority’s track record as a leader in human resource excellence within Ghana’s public sector.

The prestigious ceremony brought together prominent figures from business, healthcare, communications, energy, law, agriculture, banking, technology, and education sectors. The event focused on advancing leadership and governance standards for present and future challenges.

Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the critical role of good governance and leadership in national development. She highlighted how corruption undermines effective governance and impedes the sound leadership Ghana needs for progress.

Bampoe Addo noted the Mahama government’s commitment to combating corruption and related activities. She urged attendees to work collectively toward building a better Ghana, describing award recognition as both an honor and responsibility.

“Together, let’s build the Ghana we want,” she stated. “As we celebrate the winners tonight, let’s remember it’s not just an honour to win, but also a responsibility. Let tonight be the start that leads us to a greater transformation as one Ghana.”

Other notable attendees included Greater Accra Regional Minister Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Nick Group CEO Nick Danso Adjei, B5 Plus Limited CEO Mukesh V. Thakwani, and African Agribusiness Consortium CEO Dr. Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong.

The NCA emphasized its ongoing commitment to maintaining high standards in human resource practices across Ghana’s public sector.