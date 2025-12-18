NCA Inaugurates Five Member Audit Committee to Strengthen Financial Accountability

The National Communications Authority has inaugurated a five member Audit Committee as part of efforts to reinforce financial discipline and accountability within the regulator, with the panel mandated under Section 86 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 to support effective financial management and governance.

The Committee, inaugurated at NCA Tower, is chaired by Thomas A Thompson Aryee, Acting Director General of the Internal Audit Agency. Other members are Felix Kwame Aveh of the Internal Audit Agency, Kenneth Kwadwo Obeng representing the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana, and Selaise Esar Agyinasare and Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, both members of the NCA Board.

Speaking at the ceremony, Acting Director General of NCA Rev Ing Edmund Y Fianko paid tribute to the outgoing Committee, describing its role as critical in steering the Authority through challenging periods. He thanked members for their dedication, wisdom and guidance, and stressed the importance of sustaining the strong relationship built over the years.

Rev Ing Fianko welcomed the incoming Committee, expressed confidence in its ability to build on progress made and assured members of the Authority’s full support. The transition reflects continuity in NCA’s commitment to maintaining robust financial oversight structures while bringing fresh perspectives to audit governance.

As a Committee that aligns with the reforms and policies set by the NCA, we are committed to ensuring their effective implementation and to contributing to the overall success of the Authority, Thompson Aryee stated on behalf of the Committee members, noting that the mandate is clearly defined and members would work closely together to add value to the Authority.

Inaugurating the Committee, Acting Deputy Director General of the Internal Audit Agency in charge of Finance, Administration and Support Services Bismark Aborbi Ayitey charged members to carry out their duties in line with Act 921 to support effective governance and management at NCA. The legislation requires all government institutions to establish Audit Committees to strengthen financial discipline and accountability.

Speaking on behalf of Board Chairperson Mavis A Ampah, George Sarpong urged the Committee to work diligently towards achieving its objectives, noting that its work would have direct impact on the development of NCA and the country. The Board’s emphasis on diligent oversight reflects recognition that audit committees play critical roles in safeguarding public resources.

The inauguration forms part of the Authority’s focus on transparency, accountability and sound financial governance as it strengthens oversight structures to safeguard public resources and sustain confidence in Ghana’s electronic communications sector. The move aligns with broader government efforts to improve public financial management across all state institutions.

Thompson Aryee brings extensive experience to the chairperson role, having presided over audit committee inaugurations at multiple public institutions including Ghana Police Service, Ministry of Local Government Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, and Ministry of Defence in recent months. His leadership at Internal Audit Agency demonstrates government’s commitment to strengthening audit governance across public sector.

The Internal Audit Agency serves as central coordinating body to facilitate, monitor and supervise internal audit activities within Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies. The agency’s mandate under Internal Audit Agency Act 2003 focuses on securing quality assurance of internal audit within state institutions.

Section 86 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 requires audit committees at all government institutions subject to audit by the Auditor General. Committee members hold office for periods not exceeding two years and are eligible for reappointment, though no member shall serve more than two terms under the statutory provisions.

Audit committees are mandated to review financial statements, internal audit reports and external audit reports while ensuring management pursues implementation of recommendations contained in both internal and external auditors’ reports as well as Parliament’s decisions on Auditor General’s reports. The committees provide independent oversight of financial reporting processes and internal control systems.

The committees also review adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems, monitor compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and assess risk management frameworks. Their advisory role helps management strengthen governance structures while maintaining accountability to oversight bodies including Parliament and the Auditor General.

NCA’s previous audit committee was chaired by J F Odartey Blankson with members including Benjamin Adjetey from Internal Audit Agency, Ofori Henneh Frimpong from Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana, Susan Barbara A Kumapley from NCA Board and a representative from National Media Commission. The outgoing committee’s tenure saw NCA navigate significant regulatory and operational challenges.

The new committee composition reflects standard practice of including representatives from Internal Audit Agency, Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana and the governing board. This multi stakeholder approach ensures diverse expertise and perspectives in audit governance while maintaining independence from management.

The Internal Audit Agency has been actively inaugurating audit committees across public institutions in line with statutory requirements. Recent inaugurations include committees at National Food Buffer Stock Company, Ghana Digital Centres, and various ministries, demonstrating systematic effort to strengthen public financial management governance structures.

Thompson Aryee has emphasized in various forums that structural gaps in national internal audit framework continue weakening ability of internal auditors to oversee payment and procurement processes. He noted internal auditors remain excluded from payment and approval workflows within many institutions, allowing transactions to proceed without their knowledge.

The Acting Director General highlighted introduction of Commitment Control and Certification system to strengthen procurement accountability but noted compliance remains low. In recent addresses, he appealed to heads of institutions to consider sanctions compelling compliance with reporting requirements to improve financial discipline across public sector.

NCA operates under Electronic Communications Act 2008 as principal regulator of Ghana’s electronic communications sector. The Authority’s responsibilities include spectrum management, licensing, tariff regulation, consumer protection and technical standards enforcement. Sound financial governance supports NCA’s ability to fulfill its regulatory mandate effectively.

The Authority generates revenue through spectrum fees, license fees, regulatory levies and other charges from telecommunications operators and broadcasters. Proper financial management ensures these public resources are used efficiently for regulatory operations, infrastructure development and sector advancement.

Recent years have seen increased scrutiny of public financial management following Auditor General reports highlighting infractions across government institutions. Audit committees play crucial roles in preventing financial irregularities through proactive oversight, timely implementation of audit recommendations and strengthened internal control systems.

The Public Financial Management Act 2016 introduced comprehensive reforms aimed at improving budget execution, cash management, debt management and accounting practices across public sector. Audit committees support these reforms by monitoring compliance and advising management on financial governance improvements.

NCA’s commitment to strengthening audit governance comes amid ongoing sector developments including spectrum auctions, licensing processes, digital migration initiatives and regulatory reforms. Effective financial oversight ensures resources are available to support these priority programmes while maintaining accountability to stakeholders.

The telecommunication sector’s rapid evolution and increasing complexity require robust regulatory frameworks supported by sound financial management. NCA’s audit committee will play vital role ensuring the Authority maintains capacity to adapt to technological changes while delivering on its regulatory mandate.

The inauguration demonstrates continuity in governance despite leadership transitions, with incoming committee members building on foundations established by predecessors. This institutional continuity is essential for maintaining consistent financial standards and preserving stakeholder confidence in NCA’s operations.

As Ghana advances its digital transformation agenda and expands electronic communications infrastructure, NCA’s regulatory effectiveness depends partly on sound financial governance. The new Audit Committee’s work supporting transparency, accountability and efficient resource use will contribute to broader objectives of sector development and economic growth.