NCA Enforces Broadcast Regulations, Shuts Down 60+ Radio Stations

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has taken decisive regulatory action, ordering the immediate closure of over 60 FM radio stations nationwide for non-compliance with broadcasting laws.

The shutdown follows a comprehensive compliance audit that identified multiple violations including lapsed licenses, outstanding fees, and failure to meet technical operating standards.

In a firm statement, the NCA emphasized zero tolerance for unauthorized broadcasts, warning that defiant stations risk permanent license cancellation. “Broadcasting privileges come with responsibilities – the rules apply equally to all operators,” the Authority stated. Affected stations must regularize their documentation and settle all obligations before being permitted to resume operations.

The enforcement action, executed under the oversight of the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, underscores government’s commitment to maintaining professional standards in Ghana’s media landscape. While recognizing radio’s crucial role in national development, the NCA maintains that regulatory compliance remains non-negotiable for a sustainable broadcasting sector.