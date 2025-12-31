NCA Confirms DSTV Enhanced Value Packages to Continue After Review

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has confirmed that DSTV’s recently introduced enhanced value packages will remain in effect following a review by a stakeholder committee set up by the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation. In a press release on December 31, 2025, the NCA said the committee, chaired by the sector minister, evaluated DSTV pricing after the enhanced packages were implemented on October 1, 2025.

“The Committee noted that the enhanced value packages were duly implemented as announced and remain in force,” the statement said, adding that subscribers responded positively to the changes. According to the NCA, the value adjustments led to a “significant increase in subscriptions” among DSTV users in Ghana.

The agreement, effective October 1, 2025, saw subscribers automatically upgraded to higher tier bouquets at their current subscription rates. The arrangement was initially scheduled to remain in effect until December 2025, with a parliamentary committee scheduled to reevaluate its impact in three months.

Under the compromise, subscribers across all tiers received upgraded bouquets: Paddy subscribers (GH¢59) moved up to Access, gaining 35 additional channels; Access subscribers (GH¢99) moved up to Family; Family subscribers (GH¢190) moved up to Compact (valued at GH¢380), gaining 22 more channels and access to live football matches; Compact subscribers (GH¢380) moved up to Compact Plus (GH¢570), gaining 12 additional channels; and Compact Plus subscribers (GH¢570) moved up to Premium (GH¢865), receiving 18 additional channels.

The committee also highlighted concerns over illegal internet streaming. The NCA said it is collaborating with other agencies, including the Cybersecurity Authority, to tackle piracy, which poses risks to tax revenue, the creative industry, and consumers’ security.

According to the statement, pay television piracy leads to losses in tax revenue, reduced earnings for the creative industry, and exposes consumers to cyber threats such as malware and phishing.

The resolution marked a significant shift in position for Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George, who had initially demanded at least a 30% price reduction for Ghanaian subscribers and threatened to suspend MultiChoice’s operating license by September 6 if the company failed to comply.

The DStv pricing issue emerged against a backdrop of economic challenges in Ghana, including inflation and currency volatility. MultiChoice had implemented two price increases in 2024 followed by another 15% hike in April 2025, placing additional strain on households already reprioritising expenses.

The Authority assured the public that ongoing engagement with stakeholders will continue to ensure the objectives of the review process are fully achieved. The statement was issued by the NCA on behalf of the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, who chairs the DSTV Pricing Stakeholder Committee.

The announcement confirms that the enhanced value packages, which were initially presented as a three month trial, will continue beyond the December 2025 review period, providing certainty to subscribers who have benefited from the upgraded services.