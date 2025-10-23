Shaquille O’Neal’s Custom Range Rover Stolen in Transport Scheme

A custom 2025 Range Rover belonging to NBA star Shaquille O’Neal has been stolen in what investigators believe was an elaborate scheme involving impersonation of a legitimate shipping company, with the dealership now offering a ten thousand dollar reward for information.

Effortless Motors, the dealership that sold O’Neal the vehicle, confirmed it arranged transport through a verified third-party shipping firm, but the transport company’s internal systems were compromised, leading to the vehicle being unlawfully taken in transit. The dealership described the incident as a highly coordinated criminal act targeting the transport company’s network.

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, the report of the missing Range Rover came in on Wednesday. The luxury SUV, customized to fit O’Neal’s seven foot one inch frame, had been undergoing extensive modification work at a shop in Dahlonega before it was scheduled for transport to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Authorities believe an individual or group may have impersonated the legitimate shipping company to steal the vehicle. Investigators discovered that a tow truck registered to Griffin Wrecker Service LLC, with Georgia tag YIW241, was used to transport the car to an address in Atlanta. The person believed to have arranged the pickup has not yet been identified.

Effortless Motors emphasized its commitment to client security, stating it is working closely with law enforcement and federal investigators to recover the vehicle. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The theft follows other high-profile incidents involving stolen property from celebrities, including celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who recently had thousands of tequila bottles stolen in a similar scheme highlighted in a 60 Minutes segment.