NAVTRAC Inducts Leader, Eyes Local Progress

Nutekpor, Volta Region — The Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) at Nutekpor has officially inducted Commodore James Adongo Agambire as its 10th Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), with a renewed commitment to fostering peaceful co-existence and socio-cultural development in surrounding communities.

The induction ceremony, held under the theme *“Inspiring Excellence through Humble Leadership and Team Synergy,”* drew a large crowd of dignitaries, military personnel, and community leaders. Among those present were the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing; the Chinese Defence Attaché, Colonel Dou Yan; and the President of the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA).

Also in attendance were traditional leaders from the Agave Traditional Area, South Tongu MP Hon. Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, District Chief Executive Hon. Victoria Dzeklo, Ho Technical University Registrar Dr Charles Ameho, and commanders from sister security services.

The induction rites were administered by Apostle Dr Brigadier General Benjamin Kumi-Woode, Director General of Religious Affairs for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), with support from clergy drawn from NAVTRAC and Naval Headquarters in Accra.

Commander’s Vision for Development

In his address, Commodore Agambire emphasised NAVTRAC’s strategic role as both a military installation and a pillar of national development. He called for unity and collaboration between the Command and its host communities to create a conducive environment for progress.

“The Naval Training Command, which stands strategically positioned between the sea and the surrounding communities, is more than a military installation; it is a beacon of service,” he stated.

Since its commissioning in October 2020, NAVTRAC has trained five batches of naval recruits and hosted over 400 army recruits between late 2023 and early 2024. The Command is preparing to receive recruits from the upcoming nationwide exercise.

Commodore Agambire also highlighted ongoing security collaborations with the 16 Artillery Brigade and the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho to combat crime and maintain regional stability.

Infrastructure and Operational Challenges

Despite its achievements, the FOC outlined several pressing challenges, including poor road conditions and inadequate drainage systems within and around the Command. He noted that flooding during rains disrupts movement and training activities, especially on the Parade Square, which requires urgent asphalting.

Accommodation shortages for staff, instructors, and trainees were also cited as a major constraint, limiting NAVTRAC’s capacity to host students from partner institutions both locally and internationally.

Government Pledges Support

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Governs Kwame Agbodza, represented by Mr Francis Ahlidza of the Ministry’s Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate, commended NAVTRAC’s progress and pledged government support.

He assured the Command of improved access roads and deeper collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Ghana Navy. “We recognise that the security of our nation and the development of resilient infrastructure are mutually reinforcing,” Mr Ahlidza said.

Messages of Faith and Encouragement

Delivering the sermon, Apostle Dr Brigadier General Kumi-Woode urged leaders to be role models and prioritise the welfare of their subordinates. He called for loyalty and humility in service to God and country.

The Command Imam, S/Lt. Fatih Yusha echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that true leadership is rooted in humility, teamwork, and setting a positive example.

Regional and Local Endorsements

Volta Regional Minister Hon. James Gunu congratulated Commodore Agambire and pledged the support of the Volta Regional Co-ordinating Council. South Tongu MP Hon. Maxwell Kwame Lukutor lauded NAVTRAC’s strategic location, expressing optimism about its potential to transform the region’s human and economic resources.