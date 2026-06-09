Navala Travel Health Offers Medical Support for Fans Heading to the 2026 World Cup

As millions of football fans prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Navala Travel Health says its digital healthcare platform will help travellers access medical care quickly and seamlessly whenever illness or emergencies arise.

The health-tech company has rolled out a mobile-based travel health system that connects users to doctors, nurses and telehealth services across World Cup host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Fungisai Nota said Navala created the platform to address one of the biggest concerns many travellers face when leaving their home countries: accessing reliable healthcare in unfamiliar environments.

“People are sometimes afraid to travel because they worry, what if I get sick while I’m there? Is the healthcare system going to be able to provide the best care?” he said.

According to Dr. Nota, the platform eliminates the uncertainty associated with seeking treatment abroad by providing immediate access to medical support through a single application.

“If you are in Philadelphia and you get sick, you can go on our app, speak to a registered nurse concierge, and be directed to the right doctor,” he explained. “You can also book a telehealth consultation, and if necessary, we coordinate your transport to a clinic.”

Navala says it has already onboarded doctors across all 11 United States host cities and continues to expand its healthcare network ahead of the tournament.

The company provides both emergency and non-emergency travel health support, including medical consultations, prescription assistance and referrals to healthcare facilities.

“We deal mostly with travel emergency health services,” Dr. Nota said. “If you forget your medication or develop symptoms due to environmental change, we can connect you to a doctor quickly and even arrange prescriptions locally.”

Beyond emergency response, Navala also offers pre-travel health guidance aimed at helping travellers prepare before departure.

“Our goal is to ensure travellers are prepared before they even leave home,” he said.

The company is also pursuing partnerships with healthcare institutions in Ghana as part of broader efforts to support outbound travellers and strengthen healthcare coordination across borders.

Background: 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, making it the first tournament to be staged across three countries. The competition is expected to attract millions of international visitors travelling between multiple host cities, creating increased demand for healthcare, emergency response and travel support services.

Why Navala Matters

As large-scale international events generate significant cross-border movement, healthcare access remains a major concern for travellers navigating unfamiliar medical systems. Navala Travel Health’s digital care platform seeks to bridge that gap by providing real-time access to healthcare professionals, telemedicine services and medical coordination support, helping fans obtain treatment quickly while away from home.