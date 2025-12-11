NATO Chief Warns West Must Prepare for War

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has issued a stark warning to Western nations, urging them to prepare for conflict on the scale of war our grandparents and great grandparents endured, cautioning that Russia could be ready to confront the alliance within five years.

Speaking at a security conference in Berlin on Thursday, Rutte said the UK and other allies must rapidly increase defence spending, warning that the West has become Russia’s next strategic target.

“We are Russia’s next target. I fear that too many are quietly complacent,” Rutte said. “Too many don’t feel the urgency. And too many believe that time is on our side. It is not. The time for action is now. Conflict is at our door. Russia has brought war back to Europe, and we must be prepared.”

The NATO chief’s comments, delivered at an event hosted by the Munich Security Conference, represent one of his most direct warnings since taking office in October 2024. Rutte suggested that Russia could confront NATO directly within the next five years, calling his assessment realistic rather than political fearmongering.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions following Russia’s reaction to the death of British paratrooper Lance Corporal George Hooley in Ukraine. Hooley, 28, died on 9 December 2025 in what UK officials described as a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability away from the front lines.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov subsequently stated that European peacekeepers in Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets for the Russian army, escalating rhetorical tensions between Moscow and Western capitals. The statement underscored the risks faced by foreign military personnel operating in Ukraine, even in non combat roles.

The situation has escalated further as NATO scrambled fighter jets this week following one of the biggest Russian attacks of the war. Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Moscow launched 653 drones and 53 hypersonic and ballistic missiles across 60 waves of overnight airstrikes, sparking explosions and fires across multiple cities.

Poland said its Air Force scrambled jets as a preventive measure due to the scale of the assault. In Thursday’s speech, Rutte noted that Russia has produced 46,000 drones and missiles for use against Ukraine during 2025, with monthly production reaching 2,900 combat drones.

In response to rising security fears, France has announced plans to expand its National Service, with volunteers set for ten month deployments for a 9,000 euro pay package. France’s top general recently warned that the country must be prepared to lose our children as the threat of a wider conflict grows.

Rutte also addressed recent criticism from the United States after a report signed by former President Donald Trump depicted Europe as being at risk of civilizational erasure, criticising its policies on migration and free speech. In an interview with Politico, Trump described Europe as decaying and its leaders as weak.

Rutte rejected the sentiment, insisting that American security is directly tied to a strong Europe. “It’s crucial we keep the transatlantic bond as it is today,” he told journalists following his Berlin speech. “You cannot defend the US without a safe Atlantic, and you need NATO to keep the Atlantic safe.”

UK Labour MP Peter Kyle, the Science and Technology Secretary, also dismissed Trump’s remarks. “President Trump has for a long time had a sort of bee in his bonnet, as you say, about Europe and also about the world as it is. He sees the world differently from his predecessors. That is not new,” Kyle told the BBC.

Kyle added that despite political rhetoric, American investment tells another story. “America is speaking with its investment when it comes to Britain at the moment. They are investing heavily into Britain, in AI, into lots of different sectors across the UK. And this isn’t just money that’s going into London,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts to broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine continue. Trump held a call with the leaders of France, the UK, and Germany on Wednesday, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s meetings in London earlier in the week.

The European leaders requested an in person summit this weekend, but Trump said he would only attend if there was genuine progress to be made. “We want to know some things before a meeting. We don’t want to waste time,” the President told reporters.

Rutte praised Trump for kick starting talks on Russia and Ukraine, telling CNN that the US President was the only one who could break the deadlock with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he emphasised the need for robust security guarantees for Ukraine before any settlement.

“There have to be security guarantees in place of such a quality and level that Putin knows if he tries again the reaction will be devastating,” Rutte stated. “We all know there will be a delicate, difficult discussion about territory, which in the end only the Ukrainians can decide about.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged friction during Wednesday’s call but said more discussions were planned and hinted at a potential meeting next week. The Chancellor called some parts of the US strategy understandable but insisted Europe must become much more independent from the US in terms of security policy.

Poland’s Donald Tusk appealed for stability, writing on social media that Europe is America’s closest ally, not a problem. “We need to stick to this, this is the only reasonable strategy for our common security,” he said.

The NATO Secretary General also accused China of serving as Russia’s lifeline in the war. “China wants to prevent its ally from losing in Ukraine,” he said, noting that 80 percent of the electronic components in Russian drones are manufactured in China.

Rutte said allied defence spending and production must rise rapidly to ensure NATO forces have what they need to keep member nations safe. He praised Germany, once a NATO spending laggard, as an alliance leader on ramping up expenditures.

In his Berlin address, Rutte noted that since Russia’s full scale invasion in February 2022, more than one million Russian troops have been killed or injured in the fighting. “If Putin is prepared to sacrifice ordinary Russians in this way, what is he prepared to do to us?” Rutte asked.

The NATO chief stressed that failure to increase defence spending at a faster pace increases the odds that Putin will launch an attack on NATO territory. He emphasised that whilst robust transatlantic cooperation remains essential, Europe cannot rely solely on American protection.