National Youth Authority Chief Backs Mahama’s Galamsey Strategy Amid Emergency Calls

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has thrown his full weight behind President John Dramani Mahama’s stance against declaring a state of emergency to combat illegal mining, as multiple advocacy groups intensify demands for drastic government intervention.

Ayariga declared his complete support for Mahama’s position that there is no need to declare a state of emergency in the fight against galamsey, speaking on Channel One Newsroom amid growing pressure from religious leaders and civil society organizations.

The NYA chief emphasized that the current administration benefits from better counsel and different circumstances compared to the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government. He argued that extensive structures now exist to combat illegal mining without resorting to emergency measures.

“Mind you, there are exigencies that existed during the NPP era that are quite different from what exist today. Even if in the previous administration we were calling for a state of emergency, the dynamics have changed now because there are so many structures we have put in place in fighting galamsey,” Ayariga explained.

His comments come as the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has intensified pressure on President Mahama to declare a state of emergency in areas devastated by illegal mining, citing over 7,000 excavators causing mass environmental destruction across the country.

The debate over emergency powers has gained momentum following criticism from religious leaders. Catholic Bishops have called for a state of emergency, expressing concern over the president’s reluctance to take such measures.

However, the administration maintains flexibility on the issue. Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu clarified that President Mahama is not against calls for a state of emergency but believes the measure must be taken at the right time.

The political dimension of the galamsey fight emerged through commentary from Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, who argued that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deserves recognition for demonstrating progress against illegal mining.

Speaking on Newsfile, Aboagye contended that political opposition undermined Akufo-Addo’s anti-galamsey efforts. “I think that the way the president and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) managed to turn the entire country against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the way they managed to politicise galamsey, is one of the reasons why Akufo-Addo could not complete the fight against galamsey,” he argued.

The ongoing debate reflects deeper tensions over how Ghana should address environmental destruction from illegal mining, with advocates demanding immediate emergency action while the government emphasizes strategic timing and existing institutional frameworks.

Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu maintains that declaring a state of emergency remains “still on the table”, suggesting the administration continues evaluating the option while facing mounting pressure from multiple quarters.

The galamsey crisis has become a defining issue for Mahama’s presidency, testing his administration’s ability to balance environmental protection with political and economic considerations in affected communities.