National Service Launches AI-Powered Portal After Fraud Scandal

Ghana’s National Service Authority has reopened registration for the 2025/2026 service year with a revamped AI-powered platform, months after President John Mahama ordered the shutdown of a scandal-plagued system that cost taxpayers millions through payroll fraud.

Registration opened October 8 and runs through October 15, with the service year officially beginning November 3, 2025. Acting CEO Ruth Dela Seddoh announced the changes during a press briefing in Accra, emphasizing that the new system represents a complete break from the compromised platform that preceded it.

The old Central Service Management Platform shut down in June following a presidential directive for technical and forensic audits after investigations revealed severe irregularities. What auditors found was alarming: over 12,000 registrations from June 2025 contained data so compromised that manual correction proved impossible. Some applicants had birthdates listed as 2021, making clear why authorities decided a fresh start was necessary rather than attempting to salvage corrupted records.

“We acknowledge that weak financial controls in the past have caused the state to lose millions of taxpayers’ money,” Seddoh stated. “In light of this, management has taken steps to introduce stringent IT reforms and enhanced internal controls with proper banking trails to combat payroll fraud.”

The problems ran deeper than simple data entry errors. The audit revealed cases of data manipulation, false age entries, duplicated identities, and inaccurate registration records. These weren’t innocent mistakes; they represented systematic fraud that allowed ghost names on the payroll, with taxpayer money flowing to people who weren’t actually performing national service.

The new platform embeds Ghana’s national identification database to verify personnel identity, a measure designed specifically to eliminate ghost names. Each service person will have a personalized digital dashboard containing posting details, institutional information, duty reports, and allowance tracking. An automated system for requesting, managing, and verifying personnel aims to prevent the delays that plagued the previous system.

Seddoh confirmed that all June 2025 registrations on the closed platform won’t be recognized due to irregularities and inconsistencies. However, paid registration fees will be refunded, though she didn’t specify when those refunds would be processed. For the roughly 12,000 people who registered in June, that means starting over completely.

The authority has also identified seven fraudulent websites impersonating its official portal, cautioning personnel to use only www.gnsa.gov.gh. It’s a reminder that where government systems have vulnerabilities, scammers quickly exploit public confusion.

Beyond digital reforms, the NSA announced plans to collaborate with Ghana Armed Forces to provide basic military training for 10,000 personnel, implementing President Mahama’s directive to instill discipline and civic responsibility. Whether this represents genuine skills development or window dressing remains to be seen.

The authority is also expanding beyond traditional placements into agriculture and digital skills training. Seddoh revealed that NSA currently operates farms across all 12 regions, including a modern poultry facility, with plans to implement AI and agriculture technologies to attract youth into agribusiness. Service personnel will also receive practical training in digital marketing, web development, and cybersecurity to improve their employability.

These additional programs sound promising, but they raise questions about capacity. Can an authority that just emerged from a major fraud scandal suddenly manage agricultural operations and comprehensive digital skills training while also fixing its core placement and payment systems? The ambition is admirable; the execution will determine whether these initiatives deliver real value.

The NSA’s troubles didn’t emerge overnight. The Fourth Estate’s months-long investigation first exposed the Central Service Management System’s vulnerabilities, prompting the presidential shutdown. Former Deputy Executive Director Gifty Oware-Mensah, who oversaw administration and finance during the period when alleged irregularities occurred, returned to Ghana in March 2025 but was not arrested as planned by the National Investigations Bureau, and is set to appear before authorities with her legal representatives.

That ongoing accountability process matters almost as much as the technical reforms. If officials responsible for enabling fraud face no consequences, new systems won’t prevent future corruption. Technology can reduce opportunities for fraud, but it can’t eliminate corruption without political will to prosecute wrongdoing.

For prospective national service personnel, the immediate concern is practical: register between October 8 and 15 using the official website, verify your information carefully, and report to your posting by November 1 to begin November 3. After months of uncertainty and administrative chaos, clarity on timelines represents progress.

The bigger question is whether Ghana has learned the right lessons from this scandal. Building better technology is necessary but insufficient. What’s needed is sustained oversight, real accountability for officials who enable or participate in fraud, and cultural change within institutions that have grown accustomed to leakages and irregularities.

The NSA says payroll fraud will be “a thing of the past.” That’s what every government official says when launching reforms. Whether it’s true depends on whether the authority maintains vigilance once media attention fades and political pressure eases. Ghost workers don’t disappear because you build a better database; they disappear when officials who create them face serious consequences.