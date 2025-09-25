National Seed Trade Association of Ghana Welcomes Govt’s Intervention On Grain Glut

The National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NaSTAG) has welcomed the government’s intervention on the recent grain glut, in which the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) directed the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) to purchase surplus grains from farmers in the country.

The Association, in a press release issued by the President of the National Seed Trade Association of Ghana, Seidu Abdulai Mubarak, on 25th September (today), referred to an earlier press release from MoFA regarding the deployment of the NAFCO to purchase surplus grains.

Although NaSTAG appreciated the government’s immediate action on the issue, it called for broader policy reforms to secure the country’s agricultural sector.

“We therefore call on the Government to engage with NaSTAG to explore immediate interventions, such as targeted subsidies or seed voucher programs, to facilitate farmers’ access to quality seeds and ensure the sustainability of the seed industry”.

“The decision to resource NAFCO to mop up excess grains is a commendable step that will provide immediate relief to our farmers facing the threat of post-harvest losses and depressed prices due to an anticipated market glut.

This action demonstrates a commitment to stabilising the agricultural sector and safeguarding farmers’ incomes, for which we are grateful”, the press release said.

Need for a comprehensive, long-term policy direction

While they welcome this necessary short-term measure, NaSTAG strongly believes that a more sustainable solution lies in implementing robust, long-term policies, it added.

The current situation, according to the Association, underscored the urgent need for a clear policy direction focused on two critical areas, namely import substitution and encouraging exports.

Import substitution

“Ghana must aggressively pursue policies that reduce the nation’s reliance on imported grains and seeds. By strengthening local seed production systems and supporting farmers to increase yields and quality, we can meet a greater share of our domestic demand with home-grown produce, conserving foreign exchange and building a more resilient food system”, the press release noted.

Encouraging export

“The ultimate solution to a consistent surplus is to develop competitive export markets for Ghanaian grains. A proactive national strategy to promote Ghana’s agricultural produce internationally would not only absorb excess supply but also generate significant revenue for the country.

Such a strategy has a positive ripple effect along the entire agricultural value chain, from seed producers to farmers, aggregators, and processors”.

Urgent attention on seed sector challenges

NaSTAG also drew the government’s urgent attention to a critical issue preceding the grain harvest: the challenge facing the seed sector.

The release further revealed: “Our members across the country are currently holding significant balances of unsold quality seeds, coupled with the high cost of production. If these seed stocks are not cleared, it will severely impact the capacity of seed companies to produce for the next planting season, potentially leading to a seed shortage and undermining the productivity gains needed to achieve food security”.

The press release concluded with the assurance that “NaSTAG remains a committed partner to the Government in the collective mission to transform Ghana’s agriculture. We stand ready to collaborate with MoFA and all relevant agencies to develop and implement the comprehensive policies necessary to create a sustainable, profitable, and resilient agricultural sector for all stakeholders”.