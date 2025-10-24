National Seed Trade Association of Ghana To Host 6th Seed Business Forum

The National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG), in collaboration with the National Seed Council (NSC), has announced the 6th Ghana Seed Business Forum, dubbed SEEDLINK 2025.

The premier national seed sector event will be held on November 12-13, 2025, at the Ange Hill Hotel, East Legon, Accra, Ghana.

This year’s forum, according to a press release issued and signed by the President of the National Seed Trade Association of Ghana, Mubarak Seidu Abdulai, would be held under the theme-‘Investing in the Seed Sector: A Prerequisite to Feed Ghana’.

This underscores the critical role of strategic investment in building a resilient and self-sufficient agricultural foundation for the nation. SEEDLINK 2025 is designed as a pivotal platform to strengthen dialogue among seed value chain actors and stakeholders, the press release said.

It continued: “The forum aims at strengthening the dialogue process for seed value chain actors and stakeholders to contribute to shaping and improving the policy, regulatory and investment environment for enhanced private seed sector business, identify critical actions to build competitive seed businesses, and establish firm production and marketing relationships for enhanced seed industry growth”.

The two-day event, which is expected to commence at 8:00 am daily would feature a comprehensive agenda with discussions, networking sessions, and an exhibition.

Participation and exhibition details

The organisers of the forum therefore invite participation from seed producers, distributors, policymakers, financial institutions, development partners, farmers, and all stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.

To be a participant of the event, one is expected to pay a conference of fee of GHC 2,000 that grants access to conference materials, the conference hall, and daily snacks and lunch.

Participants are responsible for their own accommodation and transportation. However, NASTAG offers an option for booked accommodation at the event venue at a rate of GHS 1,000 per night.

Companies and organizations can secure standard booth for GHS 2,500 per space to exhibit their products and services.

Exclusive Sponsorship Packages are also available, offering prominent branding and promotional opportunities to align your organization with this critical national initiative.

Interested parties are kindly requested to confirm their participation by phone or email to NASTAG on +233 20 078 3218 or [email protected], or to Mr. Kenneth Barnes on +233 54 816 9350, no later than Friday, November 7, 2025.

Payments should be made by cheque payable to NATIONAL SEED TRADE ASSOCIATION OF GHANA, Account Number: 133-113-0000-356, at the GCB Bank, Abelemkpe Branch.

For more information on the event, sponsorship, or exhibition, please contact Mr.Augustine Opuni on +233 24 887 7683 or [email protected].