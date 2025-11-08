National Security Halts Railway Scrap Removal at Takoradi Port

National Security operatives have intervened to stop scrap dealers from dismantling railway materials at the Takoradi Port in Ghana’s Western Region. The dealers were cutting railway wagons and rails at an old railway shed when authorities halted their operations.

The group, working in teams of ten, claimed they purchased the materials legitimately through a committee allegedly comprising political figures from the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis and Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality. Alhaji Razak, speaking for the dealers, said they paid GH¢330,000 per 100 tons of metal after being told the Railway Company planned to auction surplus items.

Razak stated the payment went to Chairman Seidu, reportedly a National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency chairman in Effia. He explained the committee informed them they could collect the materials once payment was made. “They told us that the Railway Company was going to auction some of their items at the port and that if we paid that amount, we would be allowed to take them,” Razak said.

National Security operatives reportedly blocked the operation after determining the Transport Ministry had not received any payment from the alleged sale. This discrepancy has left the scrap dealers questioning whether they were misled by the committee that collected their money.

Razak now demands a full refund of the GH¢330,000 his group paid. The dealers plan to petition the Western Regional Chairman of the NDC and other senior party officials for intervention in recovering their funds.

The incident raises questions about authorization processes for disposing of state railway assets and the potential involvement of political figures in unapproved transactions. Neither the Transport Ministry nor the Railway Company has issued an official statement on the matter.