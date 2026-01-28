National Security Arrests 16 Drivers In Kumasi Over Illegal Fares

National Security has arrested 16 commercial drivers and impounded several vehicles in Kumasi as authorities intensify efforts to enforce approved transport fares following recent fuel price reductions.

The arrests were confirmed by Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, who said on Facebook that the drivers were picked up for extorting passengers by charging illegal fares. The operation forms part of a joint enforcement exercise involving National Security, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other stakeholders.

At least 16 commercial drivers were arrested, and their vehicles impounded on Monday, January 26, during a joint National Security operation targeting the charging of illegal transport fares in Kumasi. The exercise, conducted in the Sofoline and Santasi areas, also focused on traffic management at major intersections to reduce congestion and improve vehicle flow along the busy corridor.

Ashanti Regional Security Liaison Officer Captain (Rtd) Kwame Jabari said the exercise began on January 26, adding that the move was necessitated by the limited number of enforcement officers available to monitor compliance with the new fare structure. Speaking on The Big Bulletin, Captain Jabari disclosed that some drivers have already been arrested for charging illegal fares.

The operation involves more than 20 officers from the regional office and various municipal security units within the metropolis. According to National Security, the exercise targets commercial drivers, conductors and loading boys who unlawfully increase transport fares. Individuals arrested during the operation are being handed over to the Ghana Police Service for prosecution.

The enforcement exercise is expected to run for about 14 hours daily across Greater Kumasi and will continue until there is noticeable improvement in the conduct of commercial transport operators, particularly trotro drivers. Jabari acknowledged resistance from some drivers and confusion among passengers during the operation but said public education had helped ease tensions.

To minimize inconvenience to commuters, National Security has collaborated with Metro Mass Transit to deploy at least 10 buses at strategic locations across Kumasi where there are insufficient vehicles to transport passengers. Captain Jabari revealed that National Security has engaged Metro Mass Transit to deploy buses at strategic locations across Kumasi where there are insufficient vehicles to get people to their destinations.

Captain Jabari emphasized that the initiative was not meant to punish transport operators but to instill discipline and promote respect for the rule of law. He stressed that transport operators have no right to take the law into their own hands by increasing transport fares, describing such actions as acts of indiscipline that cannot be justified.

The seized vehicles have been handed over to the KMA for further action. Deputy Ashanti Regional National Security Officer in charge of operations, Ivan Bilson, said the operation was prompted by persistent traffic congestion and confirmed reports of commercial drivers charging unapproved and excessive fares.

This latest crackdown comes after the Ashanti Regional Minister disclosed in December 2025 that a total of 380 commercial drivers had been apprehended for charging passengers fees not approved by authorities. That operation began in November 2025 as part of a broader effort to enforce fare regulations during the Christmas season.

Authorities say the current enforcement drive will continue until full compliance is achieved, urging drivers to comply with approved fares to allow commuters benefit from the reduction in fuel prices.