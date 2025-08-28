National Lottery Authority rolls out new sticker to curb illegal lotto operations

As part of the effort to enhance government revenue for socio-economic infrastructure and development, the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has unveiled a new sticker mechanism to curb the operations of illegal lotto operations.

The move is in partnership with the NLA and the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana(CLAAG) to bring transparency in the lottery industry.

Addressing the media in Accra, the Director-General of NLA, Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Sallam said the gesture forms parts of ongoing reforms to reset the Authority to enable government to adequately reap the needed revenue and to scale up the operations of the Authority.

He said stakeholders in the lottery industry from the 1st of September this year will sign on the initiative which will enable the Authority to also identify licensed lottery operators and writers from the illegal ones.

According to him, the Authority will flush out illegal operators and urge all players in the industry to cooperate with the exercise, adding that the Authority will sanction those who operate against the rules of the NLA.

Mr. Abdul-Sallam however called on lotto operators to comply with the rules and regulations governing the sticker and to bring to bear transparency and sanity in the lottery industry.

For his part, the Executive Secretary of the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana, Mr. Kwaku Duah Tawiah challenged operators to abide by the rules of the sticker, saying its primary purpose is to flush out the unregistered operators as well as illegal agents and writers.

He again urged private operators to collaborate with the NLA and CLAAG to help expose operators who have still not registered with the Authority, adding that they must do so to avoid sabotaging of the lottery operations across the country.

Mr. Andrew Tuah, Head of Operations of NLA called on all stakeholders to support the initiative effectively and efficiently to enable government receive the needed revenue to build projects across the country.

“For sanity in the lottery industry to prevail, I urge all to duly register with the Authority to restore dignity in the lottery space”, he said.

He commended the media for their tireless effort for the continuous information and the education of all activities ands operations of lottery in the country.

Report by Ben LARYEA