National Identification Number Now Serves as Automatic Tax Identity

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced that the National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) now automatically serves as the Tax Identification Number for individual Nigerians.

The tax authority made this clarification on Monday through a public awareness campaign posted on its official X account, addressing widespread concerns about new tax laws requiring Tax ID for certain financial transactions, including bank account operations.

According to the FIRS, registered businesses will also use their Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration number, known as the RC number, as their Tax ID under the reformed system. This eliminates the need for separate tax identification processes.

The Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), scheduled to take effect in January 2026, mandates the use of Tax ID for specific transactions. However, the FIRS emphasized that this requirement has existed since the Finance Act of 2019 and has now been strengthened and consolidated under the NTAA.

“The Tax ID unifies all Tax Identification Numbers previously issued by FIRS and State Internal Revenue Services into a single identifier,” the Service stated. “For individuals, your NIN automatically serves as your Tax ID, while for registered companies, your CAC RC number is used. You do not need a physical card; the Tax ID is a unique number linked directly to your identity.”

The FIRS explained that the new system aims to simplify taxpayer identification, eliminate duplication, close loopholes for tax evasion, and ensure fairness by making certain everyone who earns taxable income contributes their share. With this development, all Nigerians with NIN now automatically have a Tax ID and can be brought into the tax net if they receive taxable income.

As of October 2025, approximately 123.9 million Nigerians had been issued the NIN, according to data released by NIMC. The FIRS announcement effectively addresses concerns that Nigerians would need to undergo another tedious registration process to acquire tax identification from next year.

Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, has clarified several misconceptions surrounding the new tax laws. He dismissed claims that all bank accounts must be linked to a Tax Identification Number before January 1, 2026, explaining that Section 4 of the NTAA requires only taxable persons to obtain a Tax ID.

According to Oyedele, a taxable person is defined as anyone earning income through trade, business, or other economic activities. Individuals without income, such as students and dependents, are not required to obtain a Tax ID. He also noted that anyone operating a business bank account or corporate account since 2020 already has a Tax Identification Number under existing regulations.

On Tuesday, Oyedele further addressed fears about potential account freezing or automatic debits, stating emphatically that such claims are false and misleading. “Don’t let anyone manipulate you. Your bank account is safe,” he wrote on X. “Misinformation makes you panic and fear a reform that is designed to help you. When they tell you that your account will be frozen or automatically debited from January 2026, ask them for the evidence in the new law.”

He described rumors about account freezing or direct government withdrawals as dangerous and capable of destabilizing the economy, stressing that no provision in the new tax and financial reform laws authorizes such actions. The chairman emphasized that enforcement actions require legal process and court orders.

The FIRS urged Nigerians to ignore misinformation about the reform, assuring citizens that the updated tax framework is intended to enhance efficiency and transparency in tax administration. The Service stressed that the reforms are designed to protect low-income earners while ensuring those with taxable income contribute fairly to national development.

For individuals who already possess a Tax Identification Number under previous laws, no new registration is required. The system needs no biometric capture or physical cards, and registration remains free on the Joint Tax Board portal or at FIRS and State Internal Revenue Service offices for new applicants.