National Guard Members Critical After Ambush Near White House

Two West Virginia National Guard members remain in critical condition after a gunman ambushed them Wednesday afternoon just two blocks from the White House in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism. The suspect, identified by multiple law enforcement sources as an Afghan national, was subdued by other Guard members after opening fire.

The attack occurred around 2:15 pm near the Farragut West Metro Station when the gunman came around a corner and opened fire at the Guard members while they were on patrol. Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll described the incident as an ambush where the suspect immediately started firing upon encountering the soldiers conducting high visibility patrols.

President Donald Trump, spending the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar a Lago resort in Florida, addressed the nation Wednesday night calling the shooting an act of evil, hatred and terror. He said the suspect entered the United States from Afghanistan in September 2021 and vowed his administration would ensure the attacker pays the steepest possible price.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel confirmed the two victims remain hospitalized in critical condition and said the attack would be prosecuted federally as an assault on federal law enforcement officers. Multiple law enforcement sources identified the suspect as 29 year old Rahmanullah Lakanwal from Bellingham, Washington.

Lakanwal was paroled into the United States on humanitarian grounds in 2021 following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. He applied for asylum with US Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2024 and his application was granted in 2025. His green card application remains pending, making him legally present as an asylee.

The suspect fired approximately 10 to 15 shots during the attack. Other National Guard members nearby heard the gunfire and quickly responded, subduing the shooter after he was shot. Authorities are still investigating who fired the shots that wounded the suspect. One victim was transported to hospital by medical evacuation helicopter while the suspect was taken by ambulance.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser described the incident as a targeted shooting and vowed full prosecution. The White House was briefly placed on lockdown before restrictions were lifted around 5 pm. No other individuals were injured in the attack.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially posted on social media that both Guard members had died from their injuries but quickly retracted the statement citing conflicting reports about their condition. Major General Tim Seward, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, credited swift action taken by courageous fellow West Virginia National Guardsmen who quickly engaged and neutralized the assailant.

Trump announced he had ordered deployment of an additional 500 National Guard troops to Washington in response to the shooting. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the president’s request and said the Army would work to fulfill it quickly. More than 2,000 National Guard personnel have been sent to Washington over the past few months to assist with patrols, with about 179 members from West Virginia.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it has stopped processing all immigration cases related to Afghan immigrants indefinitely pending further review. Trump stated that every Afghan migrant admitted during the Biden administration would have their immigration status reexamined.

The deployment of National Guard troops to Washington began in August when Trump declared a public safety emergency in the nation’s capital. The operation has faced legal challenges, with a federal judge ruling last week that the deployment was likely unlawful. The administration was given until December 11 to withdraw troops or file an appeal.

Vice President JD Vance addressed the shooting while serving Thanksgiving meals to troops at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He called it a somber reminder that soldiers serve as the sword and shield of the United States and asked people of faith to pray for the victims.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting as a possible act of international terrorism. Authorities said the suspect is not cooperating with investigators and had no identification when arrested. A motive has not been publicly disclosed as of Wednesday evening.