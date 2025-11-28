National Guard Member Dies After Washington Shooting

President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday evening that US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from wounds she sustained in a shooting near the White House. The tragedy unfolded on Thanksgiving, as Trump spoke with service members across the country.

Beckstrom’s colleague, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, remains hospitalized in critical condition following what authorities describe as an ambush style attack. The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon near Farragut Square Metro Station in downtown Washington, just blocks from the White House.

Trump called Beckstrom a highly respected and magnificent person during his Thanksgiving address to troops. Gary Beckstrom, her father, wrote on social media that his family was dealing with a horrible tragedy.

Beckstrom was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade, West Virginia Army National Guard, and entered service on June 26, 2023. She graduated from Webster County High School in 2023 and volunteered to remain on extended duty in Washington beyond her original deployment date.

Wolfe belongs to the Force Support Squadron, 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard, and entered service on February 5, 2019. Both soldiers were conducting high visibility patrols when the attack happened.

Authorities identified Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, as the suspect who will face multiple criminal charges in the shooting. United States Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Thursday that Lakanwal faces three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) confirmed that Lakanwal previously worked with the United States government, including the CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar that ended in 2021 following the withdrawal from Afghanistan. A nonprofit run by veterans who served in Afghanistan said Lakanwal served in one of Afghanistan’s elite counterterrorism units operated by the CIA with direct United States intelligence and military support.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the suspect was paroled into the United States on September 8, 2021, under a Biden era program for Afghan nationals called Operation Allies Welcome. Lakanwal was granted asylum in April by the Trump administration after applying in 2024, according to multiple law enforcement officials.

Officials said Lakanwal has a wife and five children and drove from his residence in Washington state to the nation’s capital prior to the shooting, specifically targeting the National Guard members. Multiple law enforcement sources told CBS News that a running theory of investigators is that the suspect suffered from paranoia and other mental health challenges that indicated he believed authorities sought to deport him from the United States.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said law enforcement executed multiple search warrants overnight, including at the suspect’s last known residence in Bellingham, Washington. Agents seized numerous electronic devices including cellphones, laptops, and iPads, and interviewed his relatives.

Pirro noted that the charges could change depending on the fate of the wounded guard members, and the suspect’s motive remains unclear, with the FBI conducting an ongoing investigation of terrorism.

The shooting prompted immediate political response from the Trump administration. Trump ordered a rigorous reexamination of every green card for every person from every country of concern, specifically focusing on Afghan nationals who entered the United States during the Biden administration.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Trump has asked to send another 500 National Guard personnel to Washington following the attack. The National Guard deployment to Washington was part of a broader domestic military mobilization ordered by Trump in August, with troops stationed throughout the city for security and beautification projects.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey said in a statement that Beckstrom served with courage, extraordinary resolve, and an unwavering sense of duty to her state and nation. Communities across West Virginia held prayer vigils for both service members.

Other National Guard members responded immediately to the attack, neutralizing the threat by stabbing Lakanwal with a pocket knife and shooting him four times. The suspect remains hospitalized under heavy guard and is reportedly not cooperating with investigators.

Trump used his Thanksgiving message to describe the incident as a terrorist attack and criticized immigration policies that allowed Afghans who worked with United States forces during the Afghanistan War to enter the country. He emphasized that American citizens and service members deserve better protection.