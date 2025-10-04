National Girls in ICT Project in Upper West Region: Deputy Communications Minister Conducts Inspection

The drive for gender equality and inclusivity in the technology sector received a significant boost as the Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the National Girls in ICT Project in the Upper West Region.

Hon. Sukparu, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Sissala West, engaged with eager learners at McCoy College of Education in the Nadowli-Kaleo District and Wa Senior High School in the Wa Municipality. Emphasizing the transformative potential of the initiative, he highlighted the holistic approach being taken to ensure the participation of girls in the digital space.

The Deputy Minister reiterated the personal commitment of the President to the success of the project, underscoring the array of opportunities it offers, including scholarships, job prospects, and practical training. He stressed the indispensable role of ICT in various fields, noting that digital literacy is now a fundamental requirement for success in modern society.

In a forward-thinking proposal, Hon. Sukparu advocated for the integration of ICT as a core subject in the national education curriculum, equating its importance to that of mathematics and science. He also provided a glimpse of the government’s forthcoming One Million Coders Initiative as an additional avenue for beneficiaries of the Girls in ICT program to excel.

With a keen eye on the broader digital agenda of the government, Hon. Sukparu assured stakeholders of continued monitoring and support, hinting at an official visit by the Minister for the sector, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, to commission the project.

The presence of local authorities, including the District Chief Executive of Nadowli-Kaleo, Hon. Mary Haruna, who is the representative of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, underscored the collaborative efforts driving the success of the Girls in ICT Project in the region.

The commitment to empowering girls in ICT serves as a beacon of progress towards a more inclusive and technologically adept society. The strides made in the Upper West Region stand as an inspiration for similar initiatives nationwide, heralding a future where gender disparities in the technology sector are a relic of the past.