National Consultation Begins on Ambitious National Public Sector Reform Strategy II

The Government has initiated broad consultations on a new framework aimed at overhauling Ghana’s public sector, with a strong focus on efficiency, digital transformation and improved service delivery.

The move formed part of a National Stakeholder Consultation on the National Public Sector Reform Strategy II (NPSRS II), organised by the Public Sector Reform Secretariat (PSRS) under the Ministry of State for Public Sector Reforms in Accra.

The event brought together representatives from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), private sector institutions, civil society organisations, academia and the media to deliberate on key reforms needed to strengthen the public sector.

Opening the consultation, the Minister of State for Public Sector Reforms, Hon. Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, acknowledged that Ghana’s public sector continues to face structural and institutional challenges, including fragmented systems, weak performance management frameworks and service delivery bottlenecks.

She noted that these challenges have impacted the effectiveness of public institutions, citing concerns raised in global governance indicators and surveys about inefficiencies and delays in accessing public services.

The Minister said the new strategy seeks to reposition the public sector into a more efficient, accountable, citizen-centred and digitally driven system capable of meeting modern governance demands.

She outlined key priority areas under the strategy, including strengthening performance management systems to ensure measurable results across public institutions.

Another major focus is advancing digital transformation by improving interoperability among government systems, promoting data-driven decision-making and enhancing records management.

The strategy also aims to improve human resource management by ensuring merit-based recruitment and aligning workforce skills with emerging needs, particularly in digital competencies.

Additionally, the framework emphasises citizen-centred service delivery, with the goal of reducing bureaucratic inefficiencies and improving access to public services.

In an earlier interview, the Minister stressed the need to better coordinate public sector activities, deploy ICT infrastructure to speed up operations and ensure that skilled personnel are placed in appropriate roles.

She also highlighted the importance of integrating a comprehensive gender strategy and promoting inclusive governance in public service delivery.

Hon. Akanvariba urged stakeholders at the consultation to move beyond identifying challenges and contribute practical, actionable solutions to drive meaningful reform.

She emphasised that the success of the strategy would ultimately be measured by improvements in the experiences of ordinary Ghanaians who rely on public services.

The consultation forms part of ongoing efforts by the government to build a more responsive and results-oriented public sector to support national development.