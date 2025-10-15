Nathaniel Johnson Clinches CEO of Year Award in Debt Recovery

Nathaniel Johnson, Chief Executive of Experts Consult Limited, has been crowned CEO of the Year in the debt collection agency category at the 6th Ghana Credit Excellence Awards held Friday in Accra. The recognition marks another milestone for the debt recovery veteran who has spent over 15 years transforming how Ghanaian institutions handle unpaid debts.

The Chartered Institute of Credit Management organized the annual ceremony to honor financial institutions and industry leaders who’ve demonstrated exceptional performance in promoting sustainable financial inclusion. Johnson’s win puts him among an elite group of executives reshaping Ghana’s credit management landscape.

Experts Consult Limited has carved out a reputation as one of Ghana’s leading debt recovery firms, offering services that span debt management, risk monitoring, revenue collection, and process serving. What sets the company apart is its commitment to recovering outstanding payments while preserving the business relationships that existed before debts went south. It’s a delicate balance that many firms struggle to achieve.

Under Johnson’s stewardship, the firm has expanded its reach beyond Ghana’s borders, operating throughout West Africa and maintaining global connections through membership in the International Credit Exchange. This international network allows the company to pursue debt recovery anywhere in the world without needing physical presence, a capability that’s proven valuable for Ghanaian businesses with cross-border transactions.

The company serves diverse sectors including finance, pharmaceuticals, production, and services. With Ghana’s banking sector alone holding billions in non-performing loans, the debt recovery industry has become increasingly crucial to financial stability. Johnson’s firm reportedly maintains a 90% success rate in debt recoveries, an impressive figure in an industry where many debts are written off as unrecoverable.

Beyond debt collection, Johnson wears multiple hats in Ghana’s business and sports communities. He serves as Group CEO of Supreme Hospitality Limited, which provides home management services and has the potential to employ over 10,000 people annually. His involvement in sports development includes serving as President of the Ghana Karate-Do Federation, 4th Vice President of Zone 2 of the Africa Karate Union, and a board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

Speaking with journalists after receiving the award, Johnson expressed gratitude to CICM for recognizing Experts Consult Limited’s work. He pledged that the company would continue raising standards in Ghana’s financial sector and building on the foundation already established. The award comes four years after Experts Consult won recognition at the 2nd Ghana Credit Excellence Awards in 2021, showing consistent performance over time.

The timing of this recognition is particularly significant as Ghana’s financial sector continues recovering from the banking crisis that saw nine banks collapse, leaving over 10 billion Ghana cedis in outstanding debts. Recovery firms like Experts Consult play a vital role in helping financial institutions reclaim these funds, which ultimately strengthens the entire banking system.

Johnson’s dual success in business and sports administration demonstrates how leadership skills transfer across different domains. His approach to debt recovery, emphasizing relationship preservation alongside financial recovery, reflects a broader understanding of sustainable business practices that the CICM awards seek to promote.