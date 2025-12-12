Nathaniel Bassey unveils new worship anthem ‘Ó Dára’

Renowned gospel artist and worship leader Nathaniel Bassey releases his latest single, ‘Ó Dára’, a soul-stirring declaration of God’s goodness. The title, meaning “He is good”, anchors the song’s central message: a simple yet profound celebration of God’s enduring mercy.

‘Ó Dára’ weaves together Yoruba, Igbo, and English expressions of praise, echoing the refrain found throughout the song: “For the Lord is good, and His mercy endureth forever.” With its repetitive, meditative structure and heartfelt worship atmosphere, the single invites listeners into a deep moment of gratitude and adoration.

Embodying Nathaniel Bassey’s signature sound – intimate, Spirit-filled, and devotion-centered. ‘Ó Dára’ is poised to resonate widely among worshipers and congregations around the world.

‘Ó Dára’ is now available on all major streaming platforms here https://onerpm.link/o-dara