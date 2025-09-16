South African rapper Nasty C joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest single “Head Up”. He also discusses the inspirations for his new album, on learning to produce, and launching his own label.

Nasty C tells Apple Music about the inspirations for his new album ‘Free’

It’s just where I’m at right now, mentally, psychologically, emotionally even. I’ve worked myself to get to this point where I feel free. Free to create and have fun. Tap back into that excitement that I’ve always had for music. Sometimes it fizzles out but now I’m back in it and it feels great.

Nasty C tells Apple Music about learning to produce

It’s all self-taught. It’s all YouTube videos if I’m being honest. I started doing this thing when I didn’t have the money to pay anyone to help me out with that kind of stuff. So I had to learn it myself, and then you just fall in love with something the more you do it. I pay heavy attention to it when I’m working on music. The reverbs have to hit at certain points to emphasise certain sounds. I’m a geek when it comes to that sort of stuff.

Nasty C tells Apple Music about how he creates

When it comes to songs I produce myself, I’m going in there with a blank canvas. There’s no inspiration from anywhere. I go in there like okay, let’s see what’s going to happen today. I start pressing sounds and I’m really just looking for a feeling. The more you play stuff, one chord can start the whole thing for you. It might take a little bit of time to get there but then you’ll hit that one chord that really sparks that inspiration or the idea.

Nasty C tells Apple Music about launching his own label

I felt like I needed to do it. A lot of the newer generation look up to me and I’ve always been the kind of artist to try and make a platform. We really felt like it was right and it was fitting. And the features and functions that the platform brings are really important to all artists. You need to be able to track your data and see how well your song is doing.

Nasty C tells Apple Music about signing artists to his label

It’s all about just creating a platform. I don’t want to have artists signed to me. I’m still running in my own career so I don’t want them to feel like I just signed them and neglected them. Like I never gave them the time of day. So for me it makes more sense to give them a distribution platform versus signing them to a traditional label structure where they feel like I’m responsible for their career.

Nasty C tells Apple Music about his mindset and wanting to help the next generation

I think it’s my father and the kind of people I hung around as a kid. I was mostly around people way older than me like my big brother’s friends and my uncles. Hanging around them so much shaped my mind. Also when I came in the game, a lot of the OGs really helped me. They reached out to me. Every now and then I like to give them their flowers in case people forget. These are the guys that really started this whole thing, or helped me start it. People like DJ Switch, Cassper, AKA, Davido. Those guys really helped me, in real ways, not just a co-sign. They actually helped me. I feel like it’s very important for me to keep that going for the next generation. If they do the same for the following generation I think we’ll be good.

Nasty C tells Apple Music about the messages to take away from the new album

The vulnerability, the honesty with self, the feeling of being free to create. To just let your mind do its thing. I think being able to create at this level is a gift from God, so really use it. Sometimes we hold back because we think what will people say?, but I’ve realised that stuff doesn’t really matter. My job is to create and put it out there. Whatever happens when it’s out happens. Obviously all the stuff I speak about in the project. The super real stuff like being aware and accepting that you’re not here forever and coming to terms with stuff like that. Loving that person and telling them everything you need to tell them when you have that chance.