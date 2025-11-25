Nasty C Says Music Streaming Has Devalued Artists’ Work

South African rapper Nasty C has argued that music streaming platforms have significantly devalued the work of artists, making touring and merchandise sales far more profitable than digital streams.

The award winning hip hop artist shared his views during an interview with Accra based OKAY FM while in Ghana for a performance at Mad Club. He explained that the economics of streaming are drastically inferior to the old model of physical CD sales, creating financial challenges for musicians who rely primarily on recorded music.

According to Nasty C, approximately 3,000 streams are needed to equal the revenue from a single CD sale, a comparison he described as deeply devaluing for musicians. He emphasized that this dramatic shift in how music generates income has fundamentally altered the business model for artists, forcing them to seek revenue elsewhere.

The rapper, whose real name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, explained that as an independent artist no longer signed to a record label, he now sees exactly where his money comes from. He stated that most of his income is generated through touring rather than streaming platforms, marking a sharp departure from earlier eras when physical album sales drove artist earnings.

Nasty C noted that the direct, hand to hand nature of CD transactions in previous decades created a more lucrative environment for musicians. He contrasted this with the streaming model, where artists must accumulate massive numbers of plays to earn comparable amounts.

The 28 year old artist emphasized that modern musicians must adopt creative approaches to generate income, including selling merchandise and building robust touring schedules. He suggested that relying solely on streaming revenue is no longer viable for most artists trying to sustain their careers.

Nasty C arrived in Ghana on November 23, 2025, to a warm reception at Kotoka International Airport. His visit comes as part of promotional activities for his fifth studio album, FREE, which was released in September 2025 on his independent label, Tall Racks.

The album has achieved remarkable commercial success, becoming the first by a South African artist to hit number one in ten global territories. It charted in 44 countries across all genres on Apple Music and 72 countries on the Hip Hop and Rap charts, cementing his status as one of Africa’s most commercially successful rappers.

During his Ghana visit, Nasty C also appeared on Joy Prime’s Changes show with Roselyn Felli, where he discussed his musical journey and named his top Ghanaian rappers. He listed Black Sherif as his number one, followed by Kwesi Arthur and Vic Mensa, explaining that these artists create music that resonates deeply with him.

The rapper has been conducting his Ivyson Tour, described as the largest hip hop tour ever staged by an African artist, covering 11 countries and 18 stops across the continent. The tour has taken him to cities including Durban, Lagos, Harare, Accra, and Kampala, demonstrating his broad appeal across African markets.

Nasty C’s comments about streaming economics echo concerns raised by artists globally who argue that platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others pay insufficient royalties per stream. Industry estimates suggest artists typically earn between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream, meaning thousands of plays are required to generate meaningful income.

The shift to streaming has transformed the music industry’s revenue model over the past 15 years, making live performances and brand partnerships increasingly critical income sources. Many artists have publicly criticized streaming platforms for what they describe as exploitative payment structures that benefit platforms more than creators.

Nasty C’s independent status allows him greater transparency into his earnings compared with artists signed to major labels, where streaming revenue is often split among multiple parties. His decision to operate through his own label reflects a broader trend of established artists seeking greater control over their financial destinies.

The rapper emphasized that while streaming has made music more accessible to global audiences, it has simultaneously made it harder for artists to earn sustainable livings from their recorded work alone. He suggested that diversification across touring, merchandise, and other revenue streams has become essential for modern musicians.