NASTAG Announces Landmark Seed Price Reduction For Farmers

The National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG) today announced a landmark decision to reduce the price of certified seeds by 20-25% for the 2026 farming season.

This decision is aimed at directly alleviating the financial burden on Ghanaian farmers and accelerating the adoption of high-quality, improved seeds nationwide.

This is contained in a press release issued and signed by the President National Seed Trade Association of Ghana (NASTAG), Seidu Abdulai Mubarak.

He explained that the price reduction underscores NASTAG’s commitment to the growth and sustainability of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

"By making quality seeds more accessible, we empower farmers to achieve higher yields, improve resilience to climate variability, and enhance their productivity and incomes", he added.

NASTAG’s 20-25% seed price reduction is a bold, farmer-centric investment in Ghana’s agricultural future. We are ready to work hand-in-hand with the government, through the Feed Ghana program, to deliver quality seeds to every farm.

Simultaneously, Mr Mubarak used the opportunity to implore the government to address the pressing market glut to safeguard farmer profits and ensure the long-term viability of our food systems.

Together, we can sow the seeds of a more prosperous and food-secure Ghana, he stated.

Partnership with Feed Ghana Programme

To maximise the impact of this initiative and ensure widespread adoption, Mr Mubarak formally called for a strategic partnership with the government’s flagship Feed Ghana programme.

“We believe a collaborative effort is essential. We propose joint initiatives such as integrated seed distribution and agronomic support within Feed Ghana’s operational framework, and awareness campaigns to educate farmers on the superior returns on investment from using certified seeds.

According to him, such a partnership would ensure that the benefits of reduced seed prices translate directly into increased food security, improved farmers’ livelihoods, and the realisation of the Feed Ghana Programme’s core objectives.

Addressing the Market Glut Crisis

Touching on addressing the market glut crisis, he said NASTAG is deeply concerned about the current market glut situation affecting key staples, particularly maize, soya, and rice.

This has led to critically low demand, plummeting prices, and a severe inability for farmers to sell their produce.

This glut creates a devastating cycle, including farmers incurring significant losses and being left without capital. This financial strain directly impedes their ability to purchase quality seeds for the next season, threatening future productivity and food security.

The entire agricultural value chain—from seed producers, aggregators and processors to input dealers—is adversely impacted, stifling growth and investment, the President of NASTAG added.

Call to Action on Market Glut

He commended the government’s efforts in agricultural development and urgently called for immediate intervention to tackle this glut crisis. “Specifically, we appeal for: • The activation and scaling up of buffer stock mechanisms to mop up excess produce at sustainable prices. • The fast-tracking of policies that stimulate local industrial demand for maize, soya, and rice (e.g., through the poultry, livestock, and rice milling industries)”.

The facilitation of export pathways to neighbouring countries to reduce domestic oversupply. Resolving this market crisis is necessary to protect farmers’ incomes, stabilise the value chain, and ensure that the gains from initiatives like seed price reduction and the Feed Ghana program are not eroded.