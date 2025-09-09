Nasdaq Hits Fresh Record as Rate Cut Speculation Intensifies

The Nasdaq Composite surged to unprecedented heights Monday, driven by technology stocks and mounting investor confidence that the Federal Reserve will pivot toward monetary easing next week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished up 0.45% at 21,798.70, a record high after hitting a new all-time intraday high in the session, while the S&P 500, meanwhile, settled up 0.21% at 6,495.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.09 points, or 0.25%, to close at 45,514.95.

The broad market advance reflects growing conviction among traders that recent economic softness will compel policymakers to reduce borrowing costs when they conclude their September meeting next week. Markets see a more than 80% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, according to futures pricing data.

Technology shares led Monday’s rally, with investors betting that lower interest rates will boost growth prospects for the sector’s cash-intensive companies. The semiconductor and software industries posted particularly strong gains as traders positioned ahead of potential policy changes.

Recent labor market data has shifted sentiment dramatically on Wall Street. Strong evidence the US labor market is slowing rippled through Wall Street, driving stocks lower and bonds higher on concern the Federal Reserve will now have to rush to prevent further weakness, though Monday’s session saw investors embrace the rate cut implications.

Bond markets continued their rally as traders bet on looser monetary policy ahead. Treasury yields retreated across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year note reflecting expectations that the Fed will move aggressively to support economic growth.

However, not all analysts are convinced the central bank will act as decisively as markets expect. The odds may be closer to 50-50 due to strong economic indicators. Solid GDP growth, stable financial conditions and low market volatility reduce pressure on the U.S. central bank to ease monetary policy, according to some Wall Street strategists.

The disconnect between market expectations and economic fundamentals could create volatility if the Fed disappoints rate cut hopes. Investors anticipate two 0.25% rate cuts in the final months of 2025 along with multiple additional cuts in 2026, but such aggressive easing may not materialize if inflation concerns resurface.

Attention now turns to this week’s inflation data, which could either reinforce or challenge the dovish narrative driving Monday’s gains. Consumer price figures and producer price reports will be closely watched for signs that disinflation is proceeding quickly enough to justify monetary accommodation.

The Nasdaq’s record close caps a remarkable recovery from earlier summer volatility, when concerns about earnings growth and geopolitical tensions weighed on technology shares. Monday’s advance suggests investors are increasingly confident that any economic slowdown will be met with supportive policy responses.

Whether this optimism proves justified depends largely on the Fed’s willingness to match market expectations with concrete action. The central bank’s decision next week could either validate the current rally or trigger a sharp reassessment of risk across financial markets.