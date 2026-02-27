NASA Astronaut Breaks Silence on Historic ISS Medical Evacuation

United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Mike Fincke has identified himself as the crew member whose medical emergency triggered the first evacuation in the 25-year continuous human occupation of the International Space Station (ISS), ending weeks of public speculation about what forced the rare mission abort.

In a statement released by NASA on Wednesday, February 25, Fincke said that on January 7, while aboard the ISS, he experienced a medical event that required the immediate attention of his crewmates. He said his condition stabilised quickly following their response and guidance from NASA flight surgeons on the ground.

“After further evaluation, NASA determined the safest course was an early return for Crew-11, not an emergency, but a carefully coordinated plan to be able to take advantage of advanced medical imaging not available on the space station,” Fincke said.

The Crew-11 team, which included NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Russian space agency Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, undocked from the station on January 14 and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, California on January 15, roughly six weeks ahead of their original schedule. The four were transported by helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla near San Diego.

Fincke, 58, a retired United States Air Force colonel selected as a NASA astronaut in 1996, was on his fourth spaceflight. The mission had launched from Kennedy Space Center on August 1, 2025, with an originally planned stay through late February 2026.

Despite confirming his identity, Fincke did not disclose the precise nature of the medical event. NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens confirmed that the decision to go public was entirely his own, adding that he likely hoped to reduce online speculation targeting his crewmates.

At a January 21 press conference at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, Fincke noted that the station’s onboard ultrasound machine proved useful during the incident, though certain diagnostic tools required on Earth were simply unavailable in orbit.

Fincke said he is currently recovering well and undergoing standard post-flight reconditioning in Houston. “Spaceflight is an incredible privilege, and sometimes it reminds us just how human we are,” he said.

The ISS returned to its full complement of seven crew members on February 13, 2026, following the arrival of the Crew-12 mission.