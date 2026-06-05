NARM-GAR Calls for Investigation After Midwife Assaulted at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic

The leadership of the Greater Accra Regional Chapter of the National Association of Registered Midwives – Ghana (NARM-GAR) has taken notice of a disturbing video currently circulating on social media, which allegedly shows a relative of a patient physically assaulting and manhandling a midwife in the line of duty.

We condemn this unfortunate act on the midwife at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic, which occurred on Tuesday, 02 June 2026 in the strongest possible terms.

Midwives dedicate their lives to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of mothers, newborns, families, and communities. They work tirelessly under challenging conditions, often sacrificing their personal comfort to provide quality healthcare services. It is therefore unacceptable that healthcare professionals, whose primary responsibility is to save lives, should become victims of physical assault, intimidation, verbal abuse, and other forms of workplace violence.

The increasing incidents of violence against nurses and midwives across healthcare facilities in Ghana have become alarming and demand urgent national attention. Such acts not only threaten the safety and dignity of healthcare workers but also create an atmosphere of fear and trauma that negatively affects service delivery and patient outcomes.

NARM-GAR stands in solidarity with the affected midwife and all healthcare professionals who have experienced workplace violence in the course of their duties. We recognize the emotional and psychological impact such incidents have on victims, their families, colleagues, and the wider healthcare workforce.

We therefore call on the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service to publicly condemn this act and all forms of workplace violence against healthcare workers. Silence in the face of such aggression only emboldens perpetrators and undermines efforts to create safe working environments for frontline health professionals.

Furthermore, we urge the appropriate authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances that led to this incident. While every client and family member has the right to seek clarification or lodge complaints through established channels, no grievance justifies the physical assault of a healthcare worker.

Hence, we call for:

A full investigation into the incident.

Appropriate legal action against any individual found culpable.

Strengthened security measures in health facilities across the country.

The development and enforcement of a national zero-tolerance policy on workplace violence against healthcare workers.

Enhanced psychological support systems for healthcare professionals who become victims of abuse and assault.

The safety of healthcare workers must remain a national priority. Midwives, nurses, doctors, and all healthcare professionals deserve to work in an environment that guarantees their security, dignity, and professional respect.

We wish to assure all midwives and healthcare workers that we stand firmly with them and will continue to champion their rights and safety at all levels.

An attack on healthcare provider is an attack on the entire healthcare system. Thank you