Napo slams NDC government over broken promises ahead of Akwatia vote

Former NPP vice presidential candidate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has accused the National Democratic Congress government of failing on every promise made to Ghanaians in just eight months in office.

Speaking to media in Akwatia ahead of the September 2 by-election, the politician known as Napo described the current administration as offering nothing to citizens. He expressed bewilderment at what he called an unprecedented failure rate for a government still in its first year.

“I haven’t met any government that can fail on all its promises in the first 8 months except the NDC. They have nothing to offer,” Napo said during his visit to the constituency.

The former energy minister used a television analogy to describe Ghana’s political situation, claiming voters had “sold their colour TV for black and white” by choosing the NDC over the NPP in the 2024 elections. He suggested Ghanaians are now recognizing this mistake.

Napo urged Akwatia residents to back the NPP candidate in the upcoming by-election as a way of rejecting the current government’s performance. He framed the vote as an opportunity for constituents to demonstrate renewed confidence in the opposition party.

His comments reflect the NPP’s strategy of using the by-election to gauge public sentiment about President John Mahama’s administration. The party has been critical of the government’s early performance across various sectors.

The Akwatia seat became vacant following the death of NPP MP Ernest Kumi, setting up a contest that both major parties view as significant for their political fortunes.