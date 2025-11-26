NAPO Admits Public Statements Hurt Bawumia Campaign in 2024 Elections

Former running mate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has admitted that some of his public utterances caused disaffection for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate and the party itself. The statements, which he referred to as gaffes, played a significant role in the electoral defeat suffered by the NPP in December 2024.

In a recent social media post, Napo acknowledged that his public statements during the 2024 election season contributed to the disaffection many felt toward the campaign. He stressed that leadership requires honesty, beginning with accepting personal responsibility for mistakes made.

The former Energy and Education Minister called on all NPP members, including leaders, communicators, organizers and supporters, to engage in honest self reflection about their roles in the party’s defeat. He emphasized that this introspection represents the only path to rebuilding trust, restoring unity and strengthening both the party and the nation.

After months of reflection, Napo explained he has committed to engaging and listening more, contributing to a political culture that places service above ego, Ghana above self and truth above convenience.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express with host Evans Mensah, Dr Opoku Prempeh stated that ten months of reflection led him to conclude there was broken trust between citizens and government. He attributed this rupture primarily to the government’s failure to listen adequately to public concerns and its tendency to make unwarranted assumptions.

The former minister maintained that despite difficult global circumstances, the biggest failure was not hearing the public early enough, which he believes paved the way for the electoral outcome.

During his unveiling as running mate in July 2024, Napo sparked widespread criticism on social media when he asserted that President Akufo Addo had outperformed all previous administrations in Ghana’s history, including that of Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Social media users described the comment as disrespectful and reinforcing perceptions of arrogance.

In his recent statement, Napo acknowledged that while yesterday cannot be changed, taking responsibility for past actions can build a better tomorrow. The former Member of Parliament for Manhyia South continues to emphasize party unity as essential for the NPP’s recovery and future electoral prospects.