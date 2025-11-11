Nandom Chief Renews Vision for Ghana’s First Dermatology University

Naa Professor Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII, Paramount Chief of Nandom and founder of Rabito Clinic, has renewed his long-standing vision to establish a dedicated dermatology university in Ghana, positioning it as what would reportedly be the first such institution globally.

The renowned dermatologist, who operates 27 branches of Rabito Clinic across Ghana, described the proposed Nandom Dermatology University as a legacy project aimed at addressing skin health challenges across West Africa. Speaking about the initiative, he emphasized that specialized education remains critically needed to build capacity among healthcare professionals equipped to tackle dermatological conditions.

According to Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII, the planned institution would provide undergraduate and postgraduate programs in dermatology while conducting research focused on skin diseases prevalent in Ghana and neighbouring countries. The university would reportedly offer bachelor’s degrees, master’s and doctoral programs with specializations in areas including dermatopathology, dermatosurgery, and pediatric dermatology.

The 81-year-old medical professional, who earned his Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Padua in Italy in 1970, has championed dermatology education throughout his five-decade career. His vision for a dedicated dermatology university first emerged publicly during Rabito Clinic’s 40th anniversary celebrations in 2014, and he reiterated the dream during his 80th birthday in November 2023.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII stated that a team of experts has been constituted to undertake feasibility studies and identify an appropriate site in Nandom for the proposed university. The team would reportedly mobilize resources and identify potential individuals and institutions for collaboration, though no timeline for the project has been announced.

The paramount chief explained that the facility would feature state-of-the-art technology and equipment for teaching, research, and patient care. Plans include dermatology clinics providing comprehensive care for patients with skin diseases, research laboratories for dermatological studies, and continuing professional development opportunities through short courses, workshops, and conferences.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII emphasized that partnerships with national and international universities, research institutions, healthcare organizations, and pharmaceutical companies would support the university’s research and educational mandate. He noted that such collaboration would advance skin health awareness, prevention, and treatment within local communities.

The dermatologist, who also lectures at Accra College of Medicine and the University for Development Medical School, has previously stressed that many Africans travel abroad for skin treatment due to limited specialized care options. He believes establishing the university would help demystify dermatology among medical students and encourage greater interest in the field.

Born on November 18, 1943, in Nandom in the Upper West Region, Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII obtained postgraduate diplomas in Tropical Medicine from the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium, and in Skin and Venereal Diseases from the University of Padua. He served as a resident medical officer and lecturer in skin diseases at the University of Padua from 1972 to 1974 before returning to Ghana.

His Rabito Clinic network delivers medical services in general healthcare, dermatology, treatment of sexually transmitted infections, antenatal care, and support for people living with HIV and AIDS. The clinics primarily serve rural communities where access to healthcare remains challenging.

Whether the proposed Nandom Dermatology University advances beyond the planning stage will depend on successful feasibility studies, resource mobilization, and regulatory approvals from Ghana’s education and health authorities.