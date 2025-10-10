Nana Mitch earns a nomination at Pulse Influencer Awards 2025

The Pulse Influencer Awards nominations are officially open. Ghana’s Nana Mitch earns a much-deserved nod from the organizers for the “Snapchat Influencer of the Year” award, after yet another trailblazing year.

As the first Ghanaian Snapchat lens creator and the first to cross 200,000 followers (in addition to the billions of views for his creations) on the instant messaging app, Nana Mitch’s contributions to Ghana’s digital renaissance remain unmatched. The content creator extraordinaire will be vying for the “Snapchat Influencer of the Year” award with this advantage, reinforcing his undeniable influence across social media.

For the social media sensation, the accolade is beyond mere likes and followers; it is about redefining what it means to be influential: “I’m honored to be nominated. It’s easy to get lost in the endless likes and followers that pour in, but it’s moments like these that remind us how influential we’ve become. I’m full of gratitude for the support, and excited to keep creating more content as the years roll by.”

A representative from Elite PR, the agency representing the Snapchat star, also chimed in: “Nana Mitch has become an unmistakable force on Snapchat. His authentic voice, creative flair, and presence don’t just entertain; they impact and empower a growing community of young people. This nomination celebrates the incredible work he is doing and offers a peek at the exciting journey still ahead. We are very proud of him.”

With a strong work ethic and ideas inspired by philanthropy, recent initiatives such as Smile4mation, created with his twin brother Schardo Mitch, have solidified Nana Mitch’s influence in the community. He continues to be a shining example of influencers in the African space who are building active support around their niche, a quality that the Pulse Influencer Awards greatly admire. You can vote for Nana Mitch as your “Snapchat Influencer of the Year” at the 5th edition of the awards ceremony here: https://www.pulse.com.gh/influencer-awards/snapchat