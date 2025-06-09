Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch’s Smile4mation initiative brings hope to mothers at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

In a heartfelt display of compassion and social responsibility, the Mitch Brothers, under their Smile4mation initiative, undertook philanthropic efforts to support new and expecting mothers at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ghana.

The maternity unit of KATH was filled with awe and joy this past weekend as Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch made a surprise visit to the staff and mothers. Their presence as part of a special outreach culminated in the donation of care packages containing baby formula, diapers, wet wipes, tissue paper, and other necessities.

With a warm reception from staff, the occasion served as an opportunity to deliver hope and the vision of their Smile4mation initiative to new and expecting mothers in the unit’s wards, while listening to their individual stories and celebrating their newborns. It was also an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of one of the beloved people who inspired the duo’s journey to greatness: Aunty Fausty.

“Aunty Fausty is one of the beautiful souls we met during our formative years on campus,” the brothers shared. “After years of no contact, we were fortunate to reconnect with her. We wanted to bless her during our reunion, but her humble request surprised us–she simply wished to support new and expecting mothers in their most vulnerable stages.”

They continued, “Her selflessness deeply moved us, and knowing she had long dreamed of traveling by air, we decided to make both dreams come true. We flew with her from Accra to Ridge Condos in Kumasi to give her a treat before purchasing items for the donation. She was all smiles the entire time, and we were proud to make her first flight experience therapeutic, emotional, and fulfilling.”

For Aunty Fausty, witnessing these smiles in person was the fulfillment of a dream. For the mothers, the support was a powerful reminder that they are loved and appreciated during their most vulnerable moments. For the Mitch Brothers, it was a crucial step in transforming lives through kindness–an act that embodies the very essence of Smile4mation, the initiative they spearhead to transform lives through compassion, one smile at a time.

As items were distributed, the head nurse expressed gratitude for the Mitch Brothers’ kind gesture, using the occasion to highlight the challenges many mothers and staff in the ward face. It served as a stark reminder of the country’s maternity struggles and a call to the public, inviting support through postpartum necessities for the many mothers admitted.

Smile4mation is an initiative spearheaded by Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch. It is built on the belief that a genuine smile can spark lasting transformation. Its mission is not just to create fleeting moments of happiness, but to deliver meaningful change in the process, whether by fulfilling dreams, meeting critical needs, or being there when it matters most.