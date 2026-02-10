Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch earn “TikTok Influencer of the Year” nomination at 15th Goldbond RTP Awards

Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch will head to the 15th Goldbond RTP Awards at the Accra International Conference Center this weekend hoping to clinch the “TikTok Influencer of the Year” award.

As the 15th edition of the Goldbond RTP Awards approaches this Saturday, February 7, 2026, the Mitch Brothers will be eyeing one of the night’s top honours: “TikTok Influencer of the Year”. The category features some of the biggest creators in Ghana–a list unlikely to intimidate the seasoned duo who continue to capture the hearts of thousands through their online banter and above all, Smile4mation.

Speaking in a joint statement, Padmond Annor (Nana Mitch) and his twin brother, Padmond Annor Jr. (Schardo Mitch) shared their enthusiasm: “We have been creating content for as long as we can remember, yet recognitions like this never lose their meaning to us. They always remind us to continue presenting our best work to inspire a generation of people through uplifting content like Smile4mation. We can only hope our efforts are rewarded.”

Smile4mation has been at the helm of the brothers’ recent creative journey. Barely a year old, the philanthropic endeavor has already put the spotlight on countless unsung heroes, turning silent battles into powerful stories that fill the world with love, one video at a time. The community-backed initiative remains focused on restoring dignity and transforming the lives of participants through makeovers, home renovations, and capital for business creation.

Since its inception, the RTP Awards has grown into one of Ghana’s most respected media honours. Its organizers are committed to acknowledging individuals and institutions whose professionalism continues to positively impact the Ghanaian media landscape. They strive to stoke healthy competition and cumulative growth among practitioners, encouraging them to be instrumental in shaping public discourse, entertainment, and information delivery nationwide.