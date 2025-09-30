Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III Marks 60 Years On Prang Throne

Source: Baffo Kudom

The Paramount Chief of the Prang Traditional Area in the Bono East Region, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III, has marked his 60th anniversary on the throne.

Born on 23rd September 1944, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III ascended to the throne as Paramount Chief of Prang on September 2, 1965, when he was a student at the University of Cape Coast, aged 20 to 21 years.

The 81-year-old paramount chief is presumably the current longest-reigning paramount chief in Ghana, ruling for 60 years and counting.

The Prang Traditional Council has scheduled Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III’s 60th anniversary celebration as paramount chief from 14th November to 16th, with 15th as the ultimate climax, hence the launch of the occasion.

Speaking at the mammoth gathering at Prang, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III used the occasion to thank his chiefs and people of Prang for the prayers and support in making his reign successful.

Nana recounted that before inheriting the throne, his predecessor, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko I, who happened to be his grandfather, had advised him to be truthful to God and to his subjects and be patient.

“Even though, as a human being who is not perfect, I have been able to live peacefully with my people,” Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III stated, and advised his Divisional Chiefs and sub chiefs to follow suit to make Prangman great and strong.

On his part, the Bono East Regional Minister, Hon. Francis Owusu Antwi, who graced the occasion, congratulated Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III for his able leadership and the people of Prang for being good subjects.

Recounting the blessings of the chief, the Bono East minister said Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III served the country in former President J.J. Rawlings’ administration as a member of the Council of State and President of Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, and continues to rule as a paramount chief for 60 years now. “The lesson we can draw from this is humility, faithfulness, trust and love; only these qualities can bring unity and coexistence among our people, and exactly what Nana has achieved over the years,” Hon. Francis Owusu Antwi intimated.

The minister seized the occasion to appeal to all to live peacefully so that the Government and some NGO’s could help bring some social interventions to the doorstep of the people and help develop the area.

“President John Dramani needs peace and unity to develop the country. Projects are in the pipeline, and I am asking for your support to rally behind the Government and pray that, come November 15, all those who matter will come and grace the 60th anniversary celebration in their numbers,” the Bono East Regional Minister appealed.