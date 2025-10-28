Nana Konadu Was Reuniting with NDC Before Death, Says Fiifi Kwetey

Former First Lady had shown clear commitment to returning to party fold

National Democratic Congress General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey has revealed that late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was preparing to rejoin the NDC before her death on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Kwetey disclosed that discussions with the former First Lady were well underway and that she had demonstrated genuine willingness to reconcile with the party she helped establish alongside her late husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to Kwetey, the reconciliation efforts faced only timing challenges, not reluctance from either side. He explained that the NDC leadership had been deliberate about healing the relationship, recognizing her foundational contributions to the party’s formation and growth.

“We have constantly said that with the role she played in forming this party and making it great and strong, we needed to put those behind us,” Kwetey stated.

He expressed satisfaction that these reconciliation efforts had begun during her lifetime and that she had embraced them positively. Kwetey described Nana Konadu as a courageous and principled leader whose lifelong advocacy for women’s empowerment and social justice left a lasting impact on Ghana’s political landscape.

The former First Lady was a pioneer of women’s political participation in Ghana and played a key role in the National Democratic Congress early development. The party acknowledged that despite difficulties that emerged over the years, her legacy would remain a source of pride and reflection for future generations.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings previously left the NDC to form her own political party, the National Democratic Party, creating a significant rift within the political family her late husband had built.