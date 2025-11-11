Nana Kofi Asawoma V Remains Only Legitimate Chief of Gomoa Assin – Omanhene States

The Gomoa Assin Traditional Council in the Central Region has reiterated its unwavering loyalty to Nana Kofi Asawoma V, insisting that he remains the only legitimate Chief (Odikro) of Gomoa Assin, duly enstooled under Gomoa Assin custom and recognized by law.

The Paramount Chief of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Area who doubles as the President of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Council, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, led the charge in reaffirming Nana Kofi Asawoma V’s lawful installation and his contributions to the peace and progress of the Gomoa Assin State.

According to him, Nana Kofi Asawoma V was chosen from the appropriate royal Ayoko family bloodline and properly enstooled in line with sacred Gomoa Assin customs and traditions.

In a direct rebuttal to recent claims by Ekow Gurah, who has declared himself the new chief of Gomoa Assin, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II described his purported ascension as lacking both customary and legal legitimacy.

He praised the reign of Nana Kofi Asawoma V for restoring order, dignity, and development to Gomoa Assin, citing achievements such as cultural revival, unity among traditional factions, growing recognition beyond Ghana, and progress in education and development.

The Omanhene stressed that Gomoa Assin tradition must supersede propaganda and social media debates, urging the Central Regional House of Chiefs and all custodians of tradition to reaffirm Nana Kofi Asawoma V’s legitimacy and preserve the sanctity of Gomoa Assin heritage.

“In Gomoa Assin, it is not noise but custom that crowns a chief,” the Omanhene emphasized.

“We will continue to protect the throne, defend our tradition, and stand loyally behind Nana Kofi Asawoma V.”

Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II stated that Ekow Gurah and his allies — Kwamena Takor, Isaac Kojo Hammond (Kwaw Busumfi), Edward Arthur (Kofi Mensah), and Nana Enu — who are peddling false claims about Nana Asawoma’s destoolment, do not even belong to the Royal Ayoko Family of Gomoa Assin.

He explained that the Royal Ayoko Family is the only family with the traditional authority to enstool a chief in Gomoa Assin.

The Council’s official records, he said, show no destoolment proceedings or wrongdoing against Nana Kofi Asawoma V that could warrant such claims.

The Paramount Chief dared Ekow Gurah and his group to produce evidence of any formal letter sent to the Gomoa Assin Traditional Council, the Apam Divisional Police Command, the Central Regional House of Chiefs, the Gomoa West Municipal Assembly, or the Inspector General of Police notifying them of any destoolment process.

The chief further challenged these non-royals to produce evidence from the traditional council that gives them the authority to destool and enstool a chief.

He clarified that no such letter exists, describing the allegations as fabricated stories intended to destroy the reputation of the legitimately installed chief, Nana Kofi Asawoma V.

Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II also distanced the Gomoa Assin Traditional Council from the viral video purporting to show the installation of Ekow Gurah as a new chief, declaring it improper, invalid, and unlawful.

Registrar of the Gomoa Gomoa Assin Traditional Council, Mr. Richard Atubiga, confirmed to journalists that his office has not received any official complaint or destoolment petition against Nana Kofi Asawoma V.

“Neither I nor the Council has any record of a destoolment or new installation. What was done at Buduatta was illegal and an affront to custom. We have not supported any group or police personnel in such an act,” Mr. Atubiga said.

He added that although the Council had invited both factions for arbitration, the group led by Ekow Gurah failed to appear. Instead, they went ahead with a secret, unlawful installation without the approval of the Paramount Chief or accredited kingmakers.

Recent investigations by journalists on November 6, 2025, have also discredited viral reports accusing Nana Asawoma V of supplying cannabis to youth or employing landguards to attack residents. No such activities were found in the Gomoa Assin area.

Residents and members of the Ayoko Royal Family dismissed the allegations as baseless fabrications by a rival faction seeking to create confusion. They affirmed that Nana Asawoma V remains their only lawful and gazetted chief, having been enstooled in 2013.

“Those allegations are lies. Our chief has never been involved in such things. He is a peaceful and development-oriented leader who has brought unity and progress to this town,” one resident said.

The Royal Family further clarified that no family lands have been sold under the chief’s authority and accused the rival group of spreading falsehoods to tarnish his image.

Residents have urged security agencies and the media to verify facts with the Traditional Council before publishing misleading stories, warning that the actions of the rival faction could disturb the peace of the area.

“Nana Kofi Asawoma V is still our chief. We know no other. Those spreading lies are doing so out of envy and desperation,” a youth leader concluded.

For his part, Nana Kofi Asawoma V reaffirmed his legitimacy, stating: “Nobody in the Gomoa Assin State has destooled me from the throne as Odikro or chief.”

He explained that destoolment follows a formal process involving credible charges and a hearing before the Judiciary Committee of the Traditional Council — none of which has occurred.

Nana Asawoma V accused Ekow Gurah and his group of forming a cartel to attack his integrity and drag his name through the mud, including filing false police complaints.

A CID investigation led by Chief Inspector Otoo later found all allegations to be false.

The chief has since filed a defamation suit against Ekow Gurah at the Agona Swedru Circuit Court, after he allegedly insulted and called him a thief at a public event.

Nana Asawoma V strongly denied allegations of criminality, violence, or drug-related activity.

“I would be the last person to buy marijuana for anyone. As a responsible traditional ruler who has established a school and a church to mentor children into becoming good leaders, my stool would punish me if I ever endorsed such acts,” he said.

He also denied any dealings with police officers or involvement in assaults and land disputes, emphasizing that he maintains cordial relations with all residents— including some of his accusers.

Nana Kofi Asawoma V, has categorically denied ever having sexual relations with his sister-in-law — allegations he says were fabricated by Kwamena Takor and his associates: Isaac Kojo Hammond (Kwaw Busumfi), Edward Arthur (Kofi Mensah), and Nana Enu.

When asked by journalists whether he had any sexual involvement with his sister-in-law, Nana Kofi Asawoma V responded firmly,“No! It’s not true.”

He said the allegations were deliberately cooked up to tarnish his image and undermine his authority.

According to the chief, the viral claim that he impregnated his sister-in-law and had a child with her was a calculated attempt to defame him.

He accused Kwamena Takor and his group of orchestrating falsehoods to damage his hard-earned reputation and destabilize the Gomoa Assin community.

Although Takor and his allies did not name the supposed sister-in-law involved, members of the Royal Ayoko Family of Gomoa Assin and other residents have strongly defended Nana Kofi Asawoma V, describing the claims as baseless.

A follow-up by journalists revealed that the family of the chief’s wife has not lodged any official complaint about the alleged affair or any related misconduct. Community members say the entire narrative was fabricated by individuals seeking to usurp the chieftaincy.

The chief appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohonu, to intervene and restrain the rival group from inciting violence.

“It is high time the IGP called these individuals to order. Their continuous actions could lead to bloody clashes in the area,” he warned.

Since his enstoolment, Nana Kofi Asawoma V has been credited with bringing peace, unity, and development to Gomoa Assin.