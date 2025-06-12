Nana Akomea Rejects Agyapong’s Religious Election Theory as Baseless

Veteran NPP figure Nana Akomea has forcefully dismissed Kennedy Agyapong’s claim that religious bias contributed to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s 2024 election defeat, calling the argument “untenable” and “dangerous.”

In a Citi News interview, Akomea systematically dismantled Agyapong’s assertion that Christian voters rejected Bawumia as a Muslim candidate. “If religion were a factor, how did Bawumia defeat nine Christian contenders, including Agyapong himself, in the NPP primaries?” he challenged, referencing the Vice President’s decisive victories in both the super delegates and main presidential primary rounds.

Akomea drew parallels to John Mahama’s 2016 loss, noting nobody attributed that defeat to religion. He warned that such narratives risk inflaming religious tensions within the party and electorate.

The rebuttal comes after Agyapong doubled down on his controversial stance, insisting the NPP’s Christian majority wouldn’t support another Bawumia candidacy following the election loss. The Assin Central MP had earlier argued the party traditionally sidelines underperforming flagbearers, though his religious framing has drawn widespread condemnation from party members.

Political analysts suggest the exchange exposes deepening fractures within the NPP as it grapples with post-election soul-searching. With the party set to review its 2024 campaign strategy, Akomea’s intervention appears aimed at preventing religion from becoming a wedge issue in future internal contests.