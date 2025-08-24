Namibian Trade Fair Highlights Economic Progress and Regional Integration

Namibia’s premier commercial event has evolved into a significant platform for economic transformation and regional trade development, according to President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who highlighted the country’s progress toward inclusive growth during the opening ceremony.

The 24th Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair opened Sunday under the theme “Innovate, Connect, Prosper,” featuring 450 exhibitors representing diverse sectors including government services, agriculture, energy, creative industries, and emerging digital innovation companies.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized the fair’s transformation from a simple exhibition into a comprehensive hub for enterprise development, policy dialogue, and investment attraction. The event now serves multiple functions beyond traditional trade promotion.

“Today, this platform serves not only as an exhibition ground but also as a hub for enterprise development, policy dialogue, and investment opportunities,” the president explained during her opening address.

This year’s edition marks several significant milestones, including first-time representation from aviation and digital innovation sectors. The expanded scope reflects Namibia’s efforts to diversify its economy and embrace technological advancement across traditional industries.

International participation has grown substantially, with 26 exhibitors representing countries including Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Indonesia, and Botswana. This regional representation underscores the fair’s role in promoting intra-African trade relationships.

The demographics of exhibitors highlight Namibia’s commitment to inclusive economic development. Women comprise approximately 70 percent of participants, while youth represent 60 percent of exhibitors, demonstrating progress in creating opportunities for traditionally underrepresented groups.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah described these participation rates as evidence of meaningful progress rather than mere statistics, emphasizing their importance for shaping an inclusive economic future for Namibia.

The trade fair aligns closely with objectives outlined in Namibia’s sixth National Development Plan, particularly regarding youth employment creation, local value addition, and digital transformation initiatives. These priorities reflect the government’s broader economic reform agenda.

The president positioned the OATF as contributing to enhanced intra-African trade development as the continent works to increase commercial relationships between African nations. This continental perspective reflects growing emphasis on regional economic integration.

Since its 2000 launch, the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair has grown into what officials describe as a flagship national event that integrates policy development with entrepreneurship and business development initiatives.

The nine-day event, running through August 30, provides a platform for showcasing Namibian innovation while facilitating connections between local businesses and international partners. This dual focus supports both domestic enterprise development and export promotion.

The fair’s evolution reflects Namibia’s broader economic transformation efforts, moving beyond traditional resource-based industries toward more diversified, technology-enabled economic activities that can create sustainable employment opportunities.

For regional observers, the OATF represents a model for how smaller African economies can leverage trade events to promote economic development while maintaining focus on inclusive growth that benefits women and young entrepreneurs.

The strong international participation also suggests growing confidence in Namibia’s economic prospects and its potential as a regional hub for trade and investment activities within southern Africa.