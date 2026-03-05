Nairobi to Host Major African Higher Education Summit in Late March

Higher education leaders, policymakers, innovators and industry partners from across the continent will gather in Nairobi on 30 and 31 March for the Times Higher Education (THE) Africa Universities Summit 2026, a two-day convening focused on how universities can help unlock Africa’s human capital and drive inclusive economic growth.

Held under the theme “Powering Africa’s Future Through Talent Development, Innovation and Inclusion,” the summit takes place against a backdrop of growing urgency to align higher education systems with the needs of a continent that is home to more than 400 million young people.

Discussions will centre on four themes: tackling global challenges through research and local-to-global collaboration; building entrepreneurial mindsets and digital innovation ecosystems; preparing graduates for fast-changing labour markets through employer partnerships and updated curricula; and advancing equity, diversity and inclusion in university environments.

The summit will feature more than 60 speakers drawn from universities, government bodies and civil society institutions across Africa and beyond. Confirmed participants include Letlhokwa Mpedi, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg; Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University; Caroline Nyaga, Founder and Chief Executive of the Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Initiative; and Tonny Omwansa, Chief Executive of the Kenya National Innovation Agency. The event is expected to draw more than 350 participants from over 150 organisations and universities.

The 2025 edition of the summit, held in Rwanda, brought together cross-continental partners from higher education, industry, policy and civil society to examine equitable partnerships, sustainability in higher education, digital transformation, and improving the quality of research and graduate employability.

The 2026 summit will fuel regional dialogue on building growth through higher education, with networking opportunities connecting leaders across higher education, business and civil society.