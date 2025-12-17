The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) headquarters hosted a Teen Financial Literacy and Early Investor Empowerment Workshop on December 15, 2025 bringing together aspiring young investors aged 12 to 17 years old in Nairobi. The collaborative initiative between the NSE, Abojani Investment, and NCBA Investment Bank aimed at fostering a culture of early investment and addressing the critical need for youth financial literacy in Kenya’s capital markets.

The workshop addressed a significant market challenge affecting the future sustainability of Kenya’s securities exchange. Samuel Gichohi, Head of Business Development at NCBA, noted that the average age of investors currently engaging with the Nairobi Securities Exchange is between 40 and 50 years old. This generational gap means that if younger investors are not introduced to the market, the current system may face future significant challenges as the investor base ages without adequate replacement from younger generations.

Nancy Nasimiyu from Abojani Investment commented on the financial knowledge deficit among young people entering the workforce. Youth entering the job market are often lacking basic knowledge regarding money matters. The organization aims to show younger generations the path to potentially becoming economically secure by age 18 through exploring budgeting, saving, smart spending, and the basics of investing in the stock exchange.

The session focused on providing practical, simple concepts to help teens manage and grow their wealth while ensuring they transition from working for money to creating an investment portfolio where money works for them over time. Core financial principles were covered beginning with budgeting and learning how to create disposable income by managing money properly.

Attendees learned the 50/30/20 Rule where students discovered how to budget their income by dedicating 50 percent to needs, 30 percent to wants, and 20 percent to investment. This foundational budgeting framework helps young people understand how to allocate limited resources across competing priorities while maintaining discipline toward long term wealth building.

Teens received instruction on Emergency Fund Basics emphasizing the importance of setting aside funds for tough times and emergencies. The workshop acknowledged that business involves both profits and losses, preparing young investors for the reality that financial markets experience ups and downs requiring preparedness for unexpected circumstances.

The Investment Fundamentals segment covered how to earn interest through lending money to the government via government bonds and how to earn dividends by holding shares in companies they are already familiar with. Furthermore, attendees learned about managing losses should asset prices decline, providing realistic expectations about investment risks alongside potential rewards.

The workshop encouraged attendees to utilize custodial Junior Central Depository System (CDS) accounts to legally own shares under their guardianship as a way to grow the value of their money as they grow. This approach leverages the advantage of time to compound returns early, allowing young investors to benefit from decades of potential growth before reaching retirement age.

The Central Depository System is an electronic account that holds shares and manages the process of transferring securities traded on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. The Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) facilitates holding of shares in electronic accounts opened by shareholders through authorized stockbrokers, investment banks, or custodians. Junior CDS accounts operate under guardian supervision allowing minors to build investment portfolios before reaching legal adulthood.

The workshop offered a hands on experience by taking teens to the NSE trading floor, allowing them to observe live trading sessions and understand how their consumption as consumers contributes to shareholder wealth. Participants witnessed real time price movements, order executions, and market dynamics that transform abstract financial concepts into tangible experiences. This direct exposure to capital markets demystifies the investment process for young people who might otherwise view stock markets as inaccessible or overly complex.

NCBA Investment Bank utilized the platform to reinforce its commitment to shaping the next generation of financially confident young investors. The bank focused on showcasing its role in early financial empowerment and driving awareness of NCBA led investment pathways such as Junior CDS Accounts which serve as accessible tools for young investors to start building wealth early with professional guidance.

NCBA Group operates a network of over 100 branches across five countries including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ivory Coast. Serving over 60 million customers, the NCBA Group is the largest banking group in Africa by customer numbers. NCBA Bank Kenya is Kenya’s third largest bank by assets and plays a key role in supporting Africa’s economic ambitions while maintaining market leadership in Corporate Banking, Asset Finance, and Digital Banking.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange was established in 1954 and serves as Kenya’s primary securities exchange supporting trading, clearing, and settlement of equities, debt, derivatives, and other associated instruments. The exchange is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya ensuring investor protection and market integrity. The NSE has historically promoted financial literacy initiatives including the NSE Smart Youth Investment Challenge launched in April 2008 to encourage stock market investments among Kenyan youth.

Abojani Investment recently hosted its fifth Economic Empowerment Conference in November 2025 focusing on pension reform, financial literacy, and regional economic development. The organization has established itself as a leading platform for demystifying financial systems and convening financial sector leaders, policymakers, and investment professionals to equip Kenyans with practical knowledge for building sustainable prosperity.

The teen financial literacy workshop represents a strategic intervention addressing the aging investor demographic at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. By introducing investment concepts and practical tools to teenagers, the initiative aims to cultivate a pipeline of informed investors who understand capital markets before entering the workforce. This early exposure to financial concepts positions young Kenyans to make better financial decisions throughout their adult lives while ensuring the long term sustainability of Kenya’s capital markets through generational renewal of the investor base.

The collaborative approach involving the securities exchange, investment banking institutions, and financial education organizations demonstrates recognition that building financial literacy requires coordinated efforts across multiple stakeholders. The workshop model combining classroom instruction with real world observation provides experiential learning that resonates more effectively with young audiences than traditional lecture based financial education.