Nairobi Hotel Elevated to Premier Status in Regional Expansion

BWH Hotels has rebranded its Best Western Plus Westlands property as Best Western Premier Westlands, marking Kenya’s first hotel under the brand’s highest tier and signaling intensifying competition in Nairobi’s upscale hospitality market.

The upgrade, announced Monday in partnership with Dubai-based Aleph Hospitality, follows comprehensive renovations since Aleph assumed management in 2019. Located in Nairobi’s bustling Westlands district, the property now positions itself to compete for business and leisure travelers willing to pay premium rates for enhanced amenities.

“This rebranding is more than a name change, it reflects our promise of elevated standards, enriched experiences and upgraded facilities,” said Amit Dhanda, General Manager of Best Western Premier Westlands. The hotel combines what management describes as modern comfort with authentic Kenyan warmth.

The transformation includes fully renovated guest rooms featuring premium bedding, smart TVs, high-speed WiFi and wireless charging stations. Public areas have been redesigned with curated local artwork and contemporary finishes intended to create what the hotel characterizes as striking first impressions for arriving guests.

Food and beverage offerings received significant upgrades, including curated wine and cocktail lists alongside menus celebrating both international flavors and local culinary traditions. The rooftop lounge was redesigned as an urban retreat for sundowners and skyline views, while wellness facilities expanded with a modernized gym and spa offering personalized treatments.

The hotel now targets Nairobi’s thriving MICE market with expanded conference facilities featuring upgraded audiovisual systems, high-resolution digital displays and ergonomic furnishings. A dedicated conference concierge handles planning and execution for both local and international events, addressing what management sees as growing demand for professional meeting spaces.

The rebranding arrives as Westlands experiences a hospitality boom. Hyatt opened its first Kenyan property, Hyatt Regency Nairobi Westlands, in January 2025, while Novotel Nairobi Westlands launched in November 2024. The concentration of international brands in the district reflects broader momentum in Kenya’s luxury hospitality sector despite economic challenges.

Nairobi has hosted several global meetings over the past three years, boosting business for hospitality providers through increased bookings by business travelers, according to industry observers. The city’s positioning as East Africa’s business hub continues attracting conferences and corporate events, creating opportunities for hotels equipped to handle large-scale gatherings.

Aleph Hospitality, headquartered in Dubai with regional offices across Africa including Nairobi, manages over 50 hotels representing more than 7,000 rooms across 23 countries. The company works with hotel owners either through franchise arrangements for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels, handling all operational aspects from site selection through daily management.

BWH Hotels operates approximately 4,300 hotels across more than 100 countries and territories through three hotel companies: WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels. The company offers 18 distinct brands spanning market segments from economy to luxury, with each property independently owned and operated.

The upgrade to Premier status represents BWH Hotels’ ongoing commitment to growth across East Africa, though the company has not disclosed specific expansion targets for the region. The Premier designation typically indicates properties offering enhanced amenities, more extensive facilities and higher service standards compared to the Plus tier.

Whether the Premier positioning translates into sustained premium pricing power and occupancy rates remains to be seen as competition intensifies. The Westlands hospitality market now features multiple international brands competing for a finite pool of upscale travelers, potentially pressuring profit margins despite upgraded facilities.

Kenya’s luxury hospitality sector has demonstrated resilience, with international arrivals supporting growth despite broader economic uncertainties. The dynamics of this sector are expected to feature prominently at the 12th annual East Africa Property Investment Summit scheduled for Nairobi in May 2025, where over 450 global investors and developers will gather to discuss regional opportunities.

For travelers, the Premier upgrade offers another option in Westlands’ expanding roster of upscale accommodations. Yet the proliferation of premium hotels raises questions about market saturation and whether demand can sustain the ambitious expansion plans multiple international chains are pursuing simultaneously in this concentrated geographic area.

The hotel’s proximity to Sarit Centre and Westgate Shopping Mall positions it favorably for both business and leisure travelers seeking convenient access to commercial and retail destinations. Whether these location advantages combined with Premier-tier amenities prove sufficient to command price premiums in an increasingly crowded market will likely become clearer over the coming months.