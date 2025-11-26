Naira Strengthens to N1441 Per Dollar After CBN Holds Rates

The Naira gained ground against the US dollar on Tuesday, reaching N1,441 per dollar following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decision to maintain its restrictive monetary policy stance at the conclusion of its 303rd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

The currency’s appreciation from Monday’s rate of N1,452 per dollar reflects sustained central bank efforts to stabilize foreign exchange markets and combat inflation, according to updated figures published on the CBN website. The two-day committee meeting in Abuja saw members vote unanimously to keep all key policy indicators unchanged.

The CBN retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27 percent, its highest level in recent history. This benchmark rate, which influences lending costs across Nigeria’s financial system, has remained elevated for months as authorities battle soaring inflation and currency volatility.

Other policy parameters remained steady as well. The Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) stays at 45 percent for Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and 16 percent for Merchant Banks. The Liquidity Ratio (LR) holds at 30 percent. Committee members adjusted the Asymmetric Corridor to plus 50 and minus 450 basis points around the MPR, tightening control over short-term interest rate movements.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso defended the restrictive approach, stating it was necessary to consolidate foreign exchange market gains. He emphasized that current policies aim to attract foreign capital inflows, enhance market transparency, and support broader economic reforms.

Standard Bank has forecast the Naira will close 2025 at N1,458.8 per dollar, citing improved foreign exchange reserves, strong banking system liquidity, and rising investor confidence in Naira-denominated assets. The bank noted the currency has appreciated to below N1,500 since September 15, demonstrating the effectiveness of CBN interventions.

The bank’s December projection represents a significant revision from its September estimate of N1,585.5 per dollar, which itself was adjusted downward from an earlier forecast of N1,697.5 per dollar. However, analysts warned that political developments and increased fiscal spending ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections could pressure the currency.

President Bola Tinubu outlined optimistic projections during his December 2024 budget presentation. The 2025 budget assumes inflation will decline from the current 34.6 percent to 15 percent, while the exchange rate improves from approximately N1,700 per dollar to N1,500.

The CBN’s aggressive monetary tightening continues despite concerns about its impact on economic growth and lending activity. Authorities argue that controlling inflation and stabilizing the Naira remain prerequisites for sustainable economic development.

Market observers are watching closely to see whether the central bank’s restrictive stance can achieve the government’s ambitious inflation and exchange rate targets while maintaining financial system stability. The coming months will test whether current policies can deliver the projected improvements amid global economic uncertainties and domestic fiscal pressures.