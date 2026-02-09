Naira Holds Steady Against Dollar at Start of February Week

The Nigerian naira maintained stability against the United States dollar on Monday, February 9, trading at 1,363.84 naira per dollar at the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), as sustained policy support and strong external reserves kept the currency resilient.

The exchange rate represents a slight appreciation from Friday’s closing rate of 1,366.96 naira per dollar, with trading in the official window remaining calm and rates moving within a tight band of 1,363.35 to 1,363.84 during early sessions.

Market analysts attributed the stability to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continued oversight of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System, which has improved transparency and reduced distortions across market segments since its rollout in December 2024.

The naira has remained comfortably below the 1,400 threshold throughout early 2026, supported by declining inflation and tight monetary policy. Nigeria’s inflation rate fell sharply to 15.15 percent in December 2025 from 23.8 percent recorded 12 months earlier, marking the lowest level since November 2020.

The CBN maintained its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27 percent in early 2026 despite the inflation slowdown, prioritizing currency stability and anchored expectations over immediate policy easing.

In the parallel market, Bureau De Change operators in Lagos, Abuja and Kano quoted rates between 1,440 and 1,455 naira per dollar on Monday, maintaining relative stability despite trading at a premium to the official window.

Traders reported that demand for foreign currency to cover personal travel and small scale imports is being met without strain, limiting speculative activity in the unofficial market.

The gap between official and parallel rates, although present, remains far narrower than the sharp swings recorded toward the end of 2025, when disparities briefly exceeded 100 naira per dollar.

Market participants said the CBN’s efforts to route large corporate demand through the official market are helping to curb sudden price spikes in the parallel segment and improve overall market confidence.

Nigeria’s external reserves rose to 46.59 billion dollars as of Sunday, February 2, providing the CBN with adequate capacity to support the naira and intervene when necessary to maintain stability.

The reserves climbed 10.6 percent year on year from 40.9 billion dollars recorded at the end of 2024, driven by stronger trade receipts, robust capital importation and proceeds from Eurobond issuances.

Financial analysts at Meristem projected that the naira would trade within a band of 1,350 to 1,528.57 naira per dollar in 2026, while Coronation Research forecast a range of 1,400 to 1,500 naira per dollar.

Both projections reflect expectations for continued stability supported by higher oil production, reduced dependence on refined fuel imports, improved foreign exchange liquidity from higher export earnings, and sustained CBN policy intervention.

The CBN stressed in its 2026 macroeconomic outlook that it would sustain its commitment to balancing price stability and supporting output growth, deploying appropriate policy instruments to attract foreign investment and consolidate stability in the foreign exchange market.