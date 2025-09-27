NAIMOS Task Force Holds strategic combat Training on Illegal Mining in Sunyani

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force has organized a 4-day strategic combat training programme in Sunyani for 300 dedicated security personnel drawn from the various security agencies across the country to enhanced their skills, alignment with their mandate, code of conduct, and operational procedures, to promote a unified approach and fosters teamwork among task force members and identify credible leaders to head deployed teams across illegal mining hotspots in the country.

The essence of the training was to equip members of the task force with operational skills and deployment strategies to protect lives, livelihoods, and the very future of our environment.

Col Dominic Buah, NAIMOS Director of operations in his address at the opening ceremony of the training programme said the task force will be deployed in 21 areas in 7 districts after the training to cover the whole country. He noted that the task force would ensure community engagement and promote interagency collaboration and coordination in combating illegal mining with focus on rivers and water bodies, forest reserves, along Roads and railways and foreigners involved in the illegal mining.

The Bono Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa Esq. in his address urged members of the task force to strategize and demonstrate professionalism, discipline and coordination which were critical to the success of their field operations. “To members of the task force, I urge you to take this training seriously. Pay attention to every detail, work together as one unit, and remember always that you carry the hopes of millions of Ghanaians. The knowledge and skills you gain here will determine the success of the operations you will soon undertake, he said.

The Minister urged members of the task force drawn from Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, National Investigations Bureau (NIB), Ghana Immigration Service and the National Narcotics Control Commission to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to enforcing the law, protect the environment and restore dignity the lands.

The Bono Regional Minister took the opportunity to acknowledge and commend the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and his Ministry for their leadership and commitment in making the initiative possible. He re-iterated that their efforts in designing and supporting the training demonstrate government’s strong resolve to end illegal mining and safeguard our natural heritage.

Imoro T Ayibani

Sunyani